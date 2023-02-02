PSG learn extent of Kylian Mbappe injury as concerns rise over involvement in Bayern Munich clash: Reports

According to L'Equipe, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Kylian Mbappe is a doubt for the club's UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Bayern Munich. The European giants are set to lock horns in a scintillating clash on February 14.

Mbappe suffered an injury during his team's Ligue 1 win against Montpellier on February 1. The French attacker had an eventful start to the game. He stepped up to take the penalty after Sergio Ramos was fouled inside the area. The referee ordered the penalty to be retaken after Mbappe's initial effort was saved by Benjamin Lecomte.

The superstar forward's second effort hit the bar and he missed the chance to find the back of the net from the rebound. However, Mbappe had to be replaced in the 21st minute of the match after sustaining a knock on his left thigh.

Further examination has since been carried out on the player. According to the aforementioned L'Equipe report, it takes three weeks for a player to recover from the kind of knock that Mbappe has suffered.

Kylian Mbappe has been in magnificent form for the Parisians so far this season. He has scored 25 goals and has provided six assists in 26 games across competitions.

His absence could be a huge blow for the team in a crucial UEFA Champions League showdown against Bayern Munich. Apart from the Bayern clash, Mbappe looks set to miss games against Toulouse, Marseille, and AS Monaco as well.

Further examination will be carried out on the player to determine his availability against the Bavarians.

L'Equipe also reported that Brazilian superstar Neymar, who missed the clash against Montpellier, could also miss the match against Bayern Munich due to an ankle injury.

