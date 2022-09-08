PSG lining up €35-40 million move for Barcelona forward to replace Lionel Messi next season - Reports 

According to reports, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are preparing a €35-40 million bid for Antoine Griezmann, with Lionel Messi linked with a return to Barcelona.

Griezmann is currently on loan at Atletico Madrid from Barcelona, having joined last season. There is a stipulation on his contract that could make the loan permanent.

If he features for more than 45 minutes in 14 of Atletico's games, they will have to buy him for €40 million next summer (via Barca Universal).

Fútbol Total @FutbolTotalCF Info: El PSG ofrecería a Antoine Griezmann un salario alrededor de 35-40 M€ brutos/temporada. El club quiere que el francés sea el sustituto de Leo Messi tanto dentro como fuera del campo (tema marketing). Info: El PSG ofrecería a Antoine Griezmann un salario alrededor de 35-40 M€ brutos/temporada. El club quiere que el francés sea el sustituto de Leo Messi tanto dentro como fuera del campo (tema marketing). #mercato 🚨 Info: El PSG ofrecería a Antoine Griezmann un salario alrededor de 35-40 M€ brutos/temporada. El club quiere que el francés sea el sustituto de Leo Messi tanto dentro como fuera del campo (tema marketing). #mercato 🇨🇵 https://t.co/05WeE9XAC6

While Atletico are interested in keeping his services, they are reluctant to pay the aforementioned fee. Hence, Diego Semione has been using the player in a clever way, using a loophole in the mandatory clause.

Barcelona are looking to take legal action over Atletico Madrid's behavior.

Lionel Messi, meanwhile, is in the final year of his contract with PSG, having joined last summer. The Parisians are keen to offer the superstar player a new deal to extend his stay further.

However, Messi might return to Barca once his contract is over. Keeping that in mind, the French champions are keeping the option of bringing Griezmann to his homeland.

It is understood that the Parisians are open to offering the World Cup winner a mega salary of €35-40 million per season (via Futbol Total).

Griezmann has featured in five games so far for Atletico Madrid this season and has registered three goals to his name.

Neymar explained why Lionel Messi struggled in his first season in PSG since joining from Barcelona

PSG stars Lionel Messi and Neymar

Lionel Messi couldn't replicate the astronomical standards he set for himself during his time at Barcelona in his first season with PSG.

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner could only score 11 goals and provide 15 assists in his 34 games in all competitions for the French club.

While speaking on The DAZN Soccer Show, Neymar explained what went wrong for Messi in his first season in the French capital. Here's what the Brazilian stated:

"I’ve known Leo for a long time. I was able to help him more on the pitch in training through speaking to him. It’s hard to make a change like that because he’d been in Barcelona for many years and now everything has changed for him and his family."

He has started the new campaign brilliantly, contributing four goals and six assists in eight matches across all competitions so far.

