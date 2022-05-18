PSG loanee Pablo Sarabia gives his honest opinion on Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe's future

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) loanee Pablo Sarabia has given his opinion on Kylian Mbappe's potential transfer to Real Madrid, deeming the talismanic forward a great player.

The transfer saga over Mbappe's next destination has been a rollercoaster ride, with both Madrid and PSG battling to secure his signature. The 23-year-old's contract with the Parc des Princes side expires this summer, and he has made clear of his desire to head to Real Madrid.

Acclaimed transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that a decision is close, and Los Blancos are confident Mbappe will line up for them next season.

Real Madrid contract has been ready for months. Key hours ahead for Kylian Mbappé, he's back from Qatar for final meeting with his family and his whole camp. Real Madrid are waiting for the final steps, more than confident - still no official communication to PSG.

Sarabia, who is on loan at Primeira Liga side Sporting Lisbon from PSG has given his opinion on the same. He told Marca:

"If he is at Madrid, obviously, he will be the emblem and do great things because he is the player he is. and the Bernabéu will enjoy it. And, if not, he is going to enjoy it a lot in Paris, and he is going to follow a spectacular trajectory."

Mbappe has had a remarkable season, netting 36 goals in 45 appearances across competitions. Sarabia hailed Mbappe's incredible goalscoring prowess, saying:

"If we see the statistics that he is having there, they are incredible, and the goals he has scored in the games he has played are scary."

Real Madrid could be UEFA Champions League champions by the time PSG's Kylian Mbappe arrives

Madrid are heading to Paris for the UEFA Champions League final.

If Kylian Mbappe does choose to join Real Madrid this summer, Los Blancos could be the European champions by then. They face Liverpool in the final in Paris on May 28, and all eyes will be on the 13-time winners looking to add to their record record.

Mbappe will be a keen viewer, eager to see if he will line up as part of the UEFA Champions League winners next season. PSG suffered Champions League heartbreak earlier in the season against Madrid, with the La Liga champions mounting an incredible turnaround to reach the quarterfinals.

Mbappe scored in the first leg at the Parc des Princes to give his team a 1-0 lead. He got on the scoresheet again in the second leg to give the Parisians a 2-0 aggregate lead. However, with 29 minutes to go, Karim Benzema scored a stunning hat-trick as Madrid turned the Round of 16 tie on its head.

