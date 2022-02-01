PSG lodge enquiry over summer move for Barcelona midfielder: Reports

French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly launched an inquiry over the availability of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

De Jong joined Barcelona from Ajax in 2019 and at 24 is widely regarded as one of the best young midfielders in the world. However, he has had his fair share of trouble at the Catalan club recently. Many Blaugrana fans are of the opinion that the Dutchman simply does not fall in line with the club’s philosophy.

De Jong has scored 11 goals and made 14 assists in 119 appearances for Barcelona in all competitions since joining. He is facing an uncertain future at the club with manager Xavi Hernandez keen to bring about a major overhaul in the coming window. Recent reports have claimed the Dutch midfielder is one of PSG's priority targets in the summer.

The French club were earlier rumored to be looking into the possibility of including De Jong in a deal that sent Neymar back to Blaugrana. However, it has now been reported that they will be willing to sign the midfielder directly and have made an official enquiry over a summer move.

Barcelona looking to let go of players in the overhaul

The Catalan club are expected to make major moves in the summer, with club president Laporta claiming they are ready to compete for the biggest players. However, reports over struggles related to registering of new signings have persisted in recent weeks.

Samuel Umtiti reportedly took a pay deduction so that Blaugrana could register Ferran Torres from Manchester City. Brazilian midfielder Oscar also claimed a move broke down over the club’s struggle to register him. It is clear that Barcelona need to sell players before they can make new signings.

Xavi has earmarked American right-back Sergino Dest along with Clement Lenglet among the players who can be sold. The club have struggled since the past window to find suitors for multiple players including Ousmane Dembele and Samuel Umtiti.

Meanwhile, De Jong has already attracted interest from multiple clubs including PSG. He is one of the few players who can still potentially command a respectable transfer fee. He could also be joined by the fellow Dutchman Memphis Depay. They have a host of young potential stars who are only going to get better in the coming time.

Oddschanger @Oddschanger Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and PSG are all interested in signing Frenkie de Jong.



[Diario SPORT] Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City, Bayern Munich and PSG are all interested in signing Frenkie de Jong.[Diario SPORT] https://t.co/SqKtcFPh5m

Also Read Article Continues below

They are reportedly looking to sign Erling Haaland, who will undoubtedly be a major signing. At the same time, Xavi Hernandez is set to model the squad in his own vision in the coming windows. He is expected to do so by adding further young stars who can help the club get back to its glory days.

Edited by Aditya Singh