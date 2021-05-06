PSG look to replace Kylian Mbappe with Liverpool star - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly considering a move for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah, as the Reds are yet to begin contract talks with the Egyptian ace.

The 28-year-old’s contract with Liverpool runs until 2023, so the Merseyside giants do not see any threat of him leaving yet.

Despite Salah stating that he would be open to a move to Real Madrid or Barcelona in an interview with the Spanish press, Liverpool have not offered him a new deal.

(🟢) NEW:



Mohamed Salah is PSG’s Plan B if Kylian Mbappe decides to leave the club this summer.

[@le_Parisien] pic.twitter.com/DLMfgYp55T — The Anfield Talk (@TheAnfieldTalk) May 5, 2021

As per Le Parisien, PSG are looking to take advantage of Salah’s disappointment at not being offered a new contract and sign the Egyptian as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

Mbappe’s contract with PSG expires in the summer of 2022, and the Frenchman has been linked with a move to Real Madrid. If the Parisians fail to tie him down to a new deal, they will look to replace him with Salah.

Mohamed Salah’s contract situation at Liverpool

Even though Liverpool don’t have to worry about Salah’s contract right now, the Egyptian hasn’t minced his words whenever he has been asked about his future.

Salah remains adamant that he wants to stay at Liverpool and challenge for trophies next season, adding that the rest is up to the club.

Salah told Sky Sports a few days ago:

“No one is talking to me about that [new contract], so I can’t say much about that. No one in the club is talking to me about anything so I do not know.”

Liverpool will demand big money if PSG do target Salah. Considering that he still has a couple of years left on his contract, they will be able to name their price for the Egyptian.

Mohamed Salah's next goal will be his 30th of the season and move him into outright 12th place on Liverpool's all-time leading goalscorers list. #awlfc [lfc] pic.twitter.com/QcKYc52UVV — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) May 5, 2021

Salah is currently Liverpool’s top scorer, and his performances this season have been the only positive in an otherwise dull Reds attack.

Liverpool will make a big mistake in selling him this summer as they might struggle to replace him next season. PSG, on the other hand, will get the best possible replacement for Mbappe as Salah’s goal return could go higher in Ligue 1.