PSG could look to sign Manchester United star as potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe - Reports

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial could be in line for a transfer deadline day move to French giants PSG.

Reports have suggested that Real Madrid have not given up on their pursuit of Kylian Mbappe and could look to complete a sensational deadline day move for the Frenchman. PSG view Martial as a potential replacement for Mbappe.

According to Spanish media outlet MadridistaReal, Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes is attempting to broker a deal that will see Anthony Martial end his six-year stint with Manchester United to join French giants PSG.

Real Madrid are rumored to be lining up one final bid for Kylian Mbappe this summer, which could lead to PSG trying to sign a replacement for the 22-year-old.

Anthony Martial enjoyed an impressive 2019-20 season for Manchester United, during which he scored 23 goals for the club in all competitions. Martial was expected to lead Manchester United's front-line last season, but injuries and the arrival of Edinson Cavani saw him fall down the pecking order.

He ended the season with just four goals in 22 Premier League games. The arrival of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in July led most fans and pundits to believe that Manchester United would part ways with the 25-year-old this summer.

Marcus Rashford's shoulder injury, which is likely to keep him out of action until October, led to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deciding to keep hold of Anthony Martial. The Frenchman has, however, looked a shadow of himself in Manchester United's opening three Premier League games this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo's return to Old Trafford is likely to further diminish Anthony Martial's game time this season.

Manchester United could keep hold of Anthony Martial after Daniel James' departure yesterday

Manchester United's decision to sell Welsh winger Daniel James to Leeds United in a deal worth £25 million could lead to the club keeping hold of Anthony Martial this summer.

Marcus Rashford has been ruled out until October and Jadon Sancho is yet to find his feet in the Premier League. The Red Devils will be keen to win multiple trophies this season and will therefore need some depth in their squad.

Anthony Martial could reject the opportunity to join PSG due to the number of attacking options the French giants already have at their disposal. The former AS Monaco star is unlikely to become a regular starter at PSG.

