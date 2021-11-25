PSG looking to exact revenge on Real Madrid for Mbappe saga by offering €18 million-a-year contract for prized asset - Reports

Real Madrid tried to snatch Kylian Mbappe from under PSG's nose during the summer transfer window but failed in their attempt. It seems the Parisians would like to hit back by offering one of Los Blancos' prized assets a tempting offer to lure him away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to reports, PSG have decided to exact revenge on Real Madrid by trying to prise Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior away from the Spanish capital. The Parisians are aware of Los Blancos' fondness for the attacker and recognize his departure would be a big blow to their face.

The story mentions that the French giants are ready to offer Vinicius Junior a tempting offer worth €18 million per year to convince him to leave Real Madrid. That has apparently put a spanner in the works of Los Blancos, who are currently trying to convince the attacker to commit his future to the club.

As per the same source, the Brazilian isn't ruling anything out amid PSG's staggering offer. However, Real Madrid believe they have nothing to worry about as they are confident of keeping him at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Vinicius Junior has had an explosive start to the season, putting up spectacular performances and providing solutions for Los Blancos in front of goal. So far, he bagged 10 goals and seven assists for the Spanish giants in 18 appearances across the Champions League and La Liga.

Meanwhile, PSG are not the only team who have shown interest in the services of the Brazilian. Premier League giants Manchester United are also said to be keeping an eye on the attacker and could make an approach as time goes on.

PSG and Real Madrid qualify for Champions League knockout phase

The Champions League returned midway through the week, with both PSG and Real Madrid playing their fifth games in the tournament this season. Despite recording contrasting results, the two clubs managed to secure their passage into the next round.

Los Blancos recorded a 3-0 victory against newcomers Sheriff while the Parisians suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. Both teams are doing soaring at the domestic level as well as they currently top their respective league tables.

