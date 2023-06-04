PSG has lost more than half a million followers on Instagram since announcing Lionel Messi's departure

Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have lost more than half a million followers on Instagram since announcing Lionel Messi's departure from the club.

French news outlet Instant Foot revealed the sharp drop in numbers via their Twitter account, posting two images depicting the 'before' and 'after' scenarios.

Lionel Messi's arrival at PSG was one of the most-awaited and widely anticipated events in world football after he signed with the Parisians in 2021 following nearly two decades with FC Barcelona. The club onboarded him on an initial two-year deal, with an option of extending for a third year.

However, it seems that Messi has declined the option and is now keen to move on to the next step in his highly-decorated career.

Lionel Messi spent two seasons with PSG, winning Ligue 1 in both campaigns, as well as the Trophee des Champions in 2022. The Argentine made 75 appearances for the Parisians across competitions, scoring 32 goals and providing 35 assists. He also reached the peak of his achievements, lifting the World Cup with La Albiceleste in Qatar last year.

PSG announced his departure with a short clip on their various social media accounts.

Their fans, however, did not take kindly to this news, as many unfollowed PSG on Instagram. It is debatable as to how many of them were fans of the club or just die-hard fans of Lionel Messi.

What next for Lionel Messi as PSG stint comes to an end?

Lionel Messi brought an end to his sensational career with FC Barcelona in 2021, bidding a sad farewell to the fans at Camp Nou as he geared up to take the next big step in his career - a move to Paris.

Messi made a decent start to life in the French capital, scoring 11 and assisting 15 in 34 appearances across competitions in his first season with the club. He took it a level higher this season, registering 21 goals and 20 assists in 41 appearances across competitons, maintaining a perfect one goal per game ratio.

However, the signs of Messi wanting to depart the club have been evident since after his Worlc Cup triumph, in addition to Parisians' repeated failures to progress in the Champions League knockouts.

He has been linked with a sensational move to join Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League, with The Telegraph reporting that Messi has been offered a jaw-dropping deal of nearly $400 million-a-year.

What he chooses to do next in his career remains to be seen.

