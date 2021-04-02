PSG lower asking price for Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe - Reports

PSG are reportedly set to lower their asking price for Kylian Mbappe for clubs who are interested in signing him this summer.

The Frenchman's contract with the Ligue 1 giants is set to expire in 2022. Real Madrid are rumored to be in pole position in the race for his signature.

According to Le Parisien, PSG are growing frustrated with Kylian Mbappe as he is yet to come to an agreement with the club over a new contract. The club will reportedly demand a fee in the range of €120 million - €150 million rather than risk losing the forward on a free transfer at the end of next season.

Kylian Mbappe's rise to fame has been nothing short of extraordinary. The youngster rose through the ranks at AS Monaco before making his debut for the club in 2016 at the age of just 16.

He quickly became a regular in Monaco's starting line-up, helping the club win the Ligue 1 title and guiding them to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League in the 2016-17 season.

Kylian Mbappe joined PSG on a season-long loan with an option to buy for €180 million in the summer of 2017. He has since led the club to three Ligue 1 titles, two Coupe de France titles and two Coupe de la Ligue titles.

The 22-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent years. Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane is said to be a huge fan of his compatriot and is desperate to bring him to the Spanish capital.

Real Madrid have been in search of a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo since the Portuguese star left the club in 2018 to join Juventus. Los Blancos signed Eden Hazard from Chelsea in the summer of 2019, but the Belgian has struggled to settle in Spain.

The La Liga giants believe Kylian Mbappe could be the ideal replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Kylian Mbappe admits he could leave PSG because of the 'tiring' criticism from the French media https://t.co/OryOEBY2vE — MailOnline Sport (@MailSport) April 1, 2021

Advertisement

Real Madrid could choose to sign Kylian Mbappe over Erling Haaland this summer

Kylian Mbappe is yet to come to an agreement with PSG over a new contract

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a move for Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe in recent months.

The club's hierarchy have reportedly entered into meetings with Haaland's representatives over a potential move for the Norwegian this summer.

Real Madrid could, however, prefer to sign Kylian Mbappe given his current contract situation with PSG.

Le Parisien reports that if Kylian Mbappé were to leave PSG in upcoming window the price tag expected would be between €120M - €150M, rather than original asking price of around €200M.https://t.co/XE8Ykyyc8O — LFC Views (@Mobyhaque1) April 1, 2021

The Spanish giants have suffered massive financial losses due to the coronavirus pandemic and will look to minimize their spending as much as possible.

A deal for Haaland could cost €180 million, while a move for Kylian Mbappe could reportedly cost €50 million lesser.