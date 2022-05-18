PSG make lucrative £350,000-a-week contract offer to sign Manchester United superstar - Reports

It is an open secret that PSG are interested in luring Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba to the Parc des Princes ahead of the upcoming campaign.

If recent reports are anything to go by, the Frenchman is definitely closer than ever to leaving Old Trafford in favor of a switch to Paris this summer.

According to the Mirror, the Manchester United superstar is already in talks with PSG as he looks to join the Ligue 1 giants as a free agent at the end of the season.

The Parisians are said to have offered the player a lucrative deal worth around £350,000-a-week in a bid to tempt him to leave Old Trafford.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Paul Pogba’s set to leave Man United as free agent. Ralf Rangnick confirms: “As things stand, Pogba will NOT renew his contract with Manchester United”. #MUFC



"It's most likely that he won't be here anymore next season", Rangnick added.

The story mentions that the Ligue 1 giants remain desperate to win the UEFA Champions League and are convinced Paul Pogba could give them a much-needed boost in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Parisians aren't the only ones who are keeping tabs on the Manchester United midfielder. As per the same source, Serie A giants Juventus are also interested in signing him while Real Madrid are monitoring his situation at as well.

It is no surprise to see Pogba being linked with a departure from Old Trafford this summer. The midfielder has obviously reached the end of the road in Manchester, with his current contract set to expire on July 1, meaning he'd be eligible to leave for free.

Should he end up departing, the Premier League giants will definitely make an effort to sign a new midfielder to replace him. Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong has been one of the top candidates mentioned in recent days

Paul Pogba's underwhelming numbers for Manchester United this season

What does the future hold for the midfielder?

It hasn't been the best of outings for the French midfielder this season. His level of performance has dropped drastically since after the first two to three weeks of the campaign and it's been clear that his heart is no longer at Old Trafford.

So far during the term, Pogba has made 27 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions, contributing a paltry one goal and nine assists.

It remains to be seen where he'll end up plying his trade next season.

