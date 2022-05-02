PSG make transfer decision involving Gianluigi Donnarumma and Keylor Navas ahead of summer window: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have an embarrassment of riches in every position in their squad. However, they have such an abundance of quality at their disposal that not only do they have to rotate their outfield players, but also between the sticks.

With Gianluigi Donnarumma and Keylor Navas, PSG have two very superior goalkeepers competing for the starting spot. Mauricio Pochettino has evaded the prospect of giving anyone a first-choice role throughout the season, but a verdict on this dilemma could be out soon.

French outlet RMC Sport reported, via Le10sport, that the Ligue 1 giants are ready to cut ties with one of their shot-stoppers.

The senior of the two, 35-year old Navas is likely to be sold this summer, with the player still having two years remaining on his current contract.

“I’ve a great relationship with Keylor Navas but I'm here to be a starter. Things have to change, it’s not an easy situation for a goalkeeper as Keylor mentioned”. Gigio Donnarumma tells @SkySport : “I’m gonna stay at Paris Saint-Germain as I want to win here”.“I’ve a great relationship with Keylor Navas but I'm here to be a starter. Things have to change, it’s not an easy situation for a goalkeeper as Keylor mentioned”. Gigio Donnarumma tells @SkySport: “I’m gonna stay at Paris Saint-Germain as I want to win here”. 🇮🇹🇫🇷 #PSG“I’ve a great relationship with Keylor Navas but I'm here to be a starter. Things have to change, it’s not an easy situation for a goalkeeper as Keylor mentioned”.

There is little to be surprised by this decision. The Italian joined from AC Milan last year on a free transfer. Given that he is only 23 years old, Donnarumma is seen as the ideal candidate to guard the goal for PSG in the longer run. Before his arrival, Navas' position in the squad was untouched, but this season, the two have had to alternate.

PSG shot-stopper Navas dropped a hint about his future amidst no first-choice role

Keylor Navas has made 24 appearances for the French giants across all competitions so far this season, while Gianluigi Donnarumma has featured 23 times. The Costa Rica international has managed to keep nine clean sheets in all competitions, while his Italian counterpart has kept eight.

None of them have been able to gain any momentum due to this rotation. The former Real Madrid stopper spoke to Canal Plus, as reported by Le10sport after PSG's 3-0 win against Angers in Ligue 1 earlier in April.

He suggested that things could remain complicated if the club continues to alternate between the two goalkeepers. Navas said:

"If I want to stay? A lot of things have to be studied. In the end I have a very good relationship with Gigio (Donnarumma), there is no problem with him. Of course, I want to play all the matches. In the end, if it's a situation like this year, it will be complicated."

Kyle Bonn @the_bonnfire Imagine watching PSG weekly and thinking Gianluigi Donnarumma is a better goalkeeper option than Keylor Navas.



It’s truly mind-boggling that Pochettino keeps going to the Italian. He’s in horrible form. Imagine watching PSG weekly and thinking Gianluigi Donnarumma is a better goalkeeper option than Keylor Navas.It’s truly mind-boggling that Pochettino keeps going to the Italian. He’s in horrible form.

The Costa Rican admitted that he certainly likes it in Paris and so does his family, but conveyed that a change will have to occur either from his side or the club.

He added:

"We'll see what happens in the future. My family is happy here, I'm happy in Paris, everyone treats me well. We will see what happens, it must change in one way or another."

