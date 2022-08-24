PSG manager Christophe Galtier confirms who will be club's first and second-choice penalty taker between Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has said that superstar Kylian Mbappe will be the club's first-choice penalty-taker ahead of his teammates Neymar and Lionel Messi.

Mbappe, who penned a three-year deal earlier this summer, stirred up controversy on his return to action in his team's 5-2 win over Montpellier on August 14. After the 23-year-old was snubbed from taking a penalty by Neymar, tensions rose between the two attackers.

However, the pair, along with Messi, were on song in PSG's recent 7-1 demolition of Lille in their third Ligue 1 game of the season on August 21. Mbappe scored a hat-trick. Neymar netted a brace and contributed three assists, while Messi was also on the scoresheet.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Galtier shed light on the team's spot-kick duties. He told reporters (via Goal):

"It's Kylian. Afterwards, as a matter of principle, I always define a second who is obviously Neymar. After you can have situations like last week. You have to be smart."

He continued:

"I saw what Karim Benzema did yesterday with Eden Hazard (for Real Madrid). You have to be smart and know if each other feels capable of shooting."

Heaping praise on his star-studded trio, Galtier added:

"We're trying to find the best balance possible. Leo, Kylian and Ney played like this last season but in a different formation. Tonight, they played for each other. Even when the game was decided, they tracked back and worked together. I enjoyed their desire to play together."

PSG will next lock horns with Monaco at home on August 28, hoping to continue their perfect start to their new campaign.

Ex-PSG player claims Kylian Mbappe 'didn’t ask' club to sell Neymar

Speaking on RMC (via But! Football Club), former PSG winger Jerome Rothen claimed that Kylian Mbappe didn't ask the Ligue 1 champions to offload Neymar in the ongoing transfer window.

"Kylian didn't ask for anything. The thing is clear, and it's not me who says it; it came out; it's like that. Anyway, knowing Kylian a little more, he would never have allowed."

He continued:

"I'm going to say Kylian Mbappe because afterwards we're going to say that I call him Kyky. And I'm not going on vacation with him. Under no circumstances did he, professional as he is, ask for the departure of so and so."

Both forwards have had a productive start to their 2022-23 campaign. While the Frenchman has scored four goals in two games, Neymar has registered seven goals and six assists in four outings.

