PSG manager Christophe Galtier explains why Neymar missed training ahead of Coupe de France clash against Chateauroux

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has explained the reason behind Neymar Jr.'s absence from team training ahead of the clash against LB Chateauroux on 6 January.

The Brazilian playmaker suffered a swollen ankle during his country's 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign in Qatar. As a result, he missed the group-stage games against Switzerland against Cameroon.

The forward returned to Brazil's starting XI in both of their knockout games and started in PSG's 2-1 win against RC Strasbourg on 28 December. He picked up two yellow cards in quick succession in that game and was suspended for the 3-1 loss against RC Lens.

Hence, Neymar has played thrice since his ankle injury against Serbia but Galtier thinks he needs more time to completely recover from the knock. Explaining Neymar's absence from training in the build-up to the Coupe de la Ligue clash, the Frenchman said (h/t RMC Sport):

"Neymar's absence (this Friday) was planned, like all the players present at the World Cup. We had decided that Ney was going to treat his big sprained ankle during this period."

Chateauroux play in France's third tier and PSG are expected to beat them even without Lionel Messi and potentially, Neymar. The Brazil international has been one of their best players this season and it makes sense that Les Parisiens want him to avoid aggravating his injury.

Neymar could be in line to feature against Angers on 11 January - a game where PSG are planning to host a ceremony for Messi's 2022 FIFA World Cup triumph. He has been unstoppable this term, scoring 15 goals and providing 13 assists in 21 games in all competitions.

Galtier says Neymar wanted to play in first two Ligue 1 games for PSG since World Cup return

The nature of Neymar's sending-off against Les Bleu et Blanc raised questions about his commitment to the club during the festive period.

However, Galtier has clarified that the former Barcelona winger wanted to play against Strasbourg and Lens after his return to Qatar. He added, via the aforementioned source:

"I'm not at all worried. We have a serious Neymar, who wanted to play the first two league games, unfortunately, he was sanctioned. He is very invested, like in the first part of the season."

The French giants have been able to rely on Kylian Mbappe following Neymar's suspension and Messi's absence from club duty. The duo are expected to partner the French striker against Angers, although it remains to be seen what team Galtier will field the two superstars against Chateauroux.

