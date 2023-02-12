PSG manager Christophe Galtier issues update on Kylian Mbappe's availability for UEFA Champions League fixture against Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has stated that they don't want to take any risks with Kylian Mbappe's injury. Hence, the forward is likely to miss the first leg of their UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash against Bayern Munich on February 14.

The French ace suffered a ligament injury during the Parisians' 3-1 win over Montpellier in Ligue 1 and had to be subbed off in the 21st minute. Mbappe has since missed three games in all competitions and is likely to miss their upcoming Champions League clash as well.

Speaking after PSG's 3-1 loss against AS Monaco on February 11, Galtier provided an update on Mbappe's availability against Bayern, saying (via RMC Sport):

"I don't think so. Kylian is following his rehabilitation protocol, he suffered a major muscle injury. The player's health is very important. There will be other games behind. There is a double confrontation, of other appointments. We will take zero zero zero risk on Kylian, hoping that we can recover Verratti on Tuesday and Messi."

PSG have lost two out of the three games Mbappe has missed since picking up the injury. They were eliminated from the French Cup after losing 2-1 against Marseille in the Round of 16 and have now lost to Monaco in Ligue 1.

Mbappe has scored 25 goals and provided six assists in 26 games across all competitions for the Ligue 1 holders.

PSG defender Marquinhos urges teammates to improve ahead of Bayern Munich clash

While the Parisians have now lost two games in a row, Marquinhos has pointed out that all is not lost. PSG still have a seven-point lead at the top of the Ligue 1 table and are in the Round of 16 of the Champions League as well.

Speaking after the loss against Monaco, the Brazilian defender said (via Prime Video Sport France):

“We must not let the break happen. We lost the French Cup, but we still have the Champions League and the championship to play. We are first in Ligue 1, and we have everything to play for in Europe."

He added:

“We are going through a difficult moment, but we have to keep our feet on the ground to go for what we have left. … We have to bounce back quickly and perform better. We really need everyone to take a step back and improve their own performance. This will help the group and give confidence to the collective. If a player wants to speak up to improve things, let him do it.”

PSG will host the first leg against Bayern Munich on February 14 while the second leg will be played at the Allianz Arena on March 8.

