PSG manager Christophe Galtier pondering new roles for Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe against Juventus in Neymar's absence: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier is considering playing Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi in new roles against Juventus on November 2. This is due to the absence of the suspended Neymar Jr.

The Brazil international picked up his third yellow card of the UEFA Champions League in his team's 7-2 win against Maccabi Haifa on October 25. Les Parisiens' qualification to the knockout rounds was confirmed with one matchday to spare.

They could, however, fail to qualify as group winners if they fail to match SL Benfica's result on Matchday 6. Hence, L'Equipe (h/t Get Football News France) claims that Galtier will field a strong side against the Bianconeri on Wednesday (November 2).

Several options are available at Galtier's disposal. The likeliest will be playing summer signing Carlos Soler down the left flank, where Neymar usually plays.

If not, then he could start Mbappe up front with Messi or Hugo Ekitike. If the latter partners the former AS Monaco centre-forward up front, then Messi could be deployed as a number 10 behind the duo.

PSG have 11 points from five UEFA Champions League games this campaign - the same as Benfica. However, they lead the Portuguese giants by way of goals scored after drawing both their group fixtures against them.

Benfica are expected to steamroll Maccabi Haifa in their sixth and final group game of the European campaign. Hence, PSG cannot afford to take Juventus lightly even if the Old Lady are not in contention for qualification.

Luckily for Galtier, the versatility offered by Mbappe and Messi means he can try a number of formations against Juve without compromising on quality.

Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar Jr. have been PSG's three best players this season

Setting aside the drama surrounding Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi's future at PSG, the two have started the season like a house on fire.

The former has played in 17 games across competitions this season, scoring 17 times and assisting a further four goals. Messi, meanwhile, has 12 goals and 13 assists in as many games under Galtier.

Neymar has been no different. The former Barcelona winger has 14 goals and 11 assists in 18 games this campaign.

He will miss the chance to add to his tally against the Italian side at the Allianz Stadium on Wednesday. However, one can expect him to be amongst the goals once again when the Ligue 1 giants face Lorient on Sunday, November 6.

