PSG and Manchester United target could cost €100 million this summer: Reports

Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been wanted by top sides like Manchester United and PSG but he ain't coming cheap.

The 26-year-old has been priced at a staggering €100 million by the Rome outfit, who signed him for a meager €12 million from Genk in 2015.

His value has skyrocketed since then courtesy of eye-catching displays, as Milikovic-Savic established himself among the best midfielders.

In 277 appearances for the club so far, the Serbian international has scored 55 goals and made 47 assists, while also being named Lazio's player of the year for the 2020-21 season.

JuveFC @juvefcdotcom I expect Juve to try for #MilinkovicSavic this summer. The possibility of buying a great midfielder filters through, so I would not exclude the name of the Serbian. ( @_Morik92_ I expect Juve to try for #MilinkovicSavic this summer. The possibility of buying a great midfielder filters through, so I would not exclude the name of the Serbian. (@_Morik92_)

No wonder he's widely sought-after, with Juventus and AC Milan also monitoring his situation in addition to the aforesaid teams.

Milinkovic-Savic's contract runs until 2024 but Lazio president Claudio Lotito is aware of the interest in the player and would want to cash in on the same.

Manchester United need Milinkovic-Savic

While €100 million surely is a lot, Manchester United both need a player of his ilk and can afford to fork out such a huge sum too.

Ralf Rangnick's side have lacked quality in their depth, especially in midfield, with Paul Pogba also facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford.

The World Cup-winning Frenchman's contract expires in the summer and could possibly leave given his injury struggles once again this season.

Mozo Football @MozoFootball Sergej Milinković-Savić is involved in more goals (18) than any other midfielder in Europe’s top leagues.



Goals:

Assists:



This man is so good. #Lazio Sergej Milinković-Savić is involved in more goals (18) than any other midfielder in Europe’s top leagues.Goals:Assists:This man is so good. 🇷🇸 Sergej Milinković-Savić is involved in more goals (18) than any other midfielder in Europe’s top leagues. Goals: ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️Assists: 🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️🅰️This man is so good. 🚀 #Lazio https://t.co/lqiPi4SGPg

Danny van de Beek also left on loan after struggling to force his way into their XI and should his Everton spell turn out fine, he wouldn't entertain the idea of returning.

Jesse Lingard, who himself returned from a memorable loan spell at West Ham last year, has barely seen any minutes since then, and he too is likely on his way out after his term ends in June.

As such, signing Milinkovic-Savic could be a huge boost for their midfield.

He's a rare combination of physicality and technical brilliance, his dynamic runs from deep combined with an imposing frame useful in disrupting opposition defenses.

Milinkovic-Savic also has a knack for scoring goals besides only creating them, which demonstrates his massive attacking threat. He has all the attributes to excel in Manchester United's midfield.

Edited by Arnav