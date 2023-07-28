PSG name record asking price for Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe: Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly put a €250 million price tag on Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe. The Ligue 1 side want the striker sold this summer but not for cheap.

As per a report in MARCA, Mbappe's future will be decided in the next few weeks. PSG remain adamant that they will not let him play for the club this season unless he pens a new deal.

However, the forward has no plans to extend his contract and wants to leave on a free transfer next summer. He has already informed the French champions that he will not be activating the one-year extension in his current deal.

Saudi Arabian side Al Hilal have tabled a €300 million offer for Mbappe and PSG have accepted it. But the player has no interest in moving to the Saudi Arabian side, even on a one-year deal.

The Ligue 1 side are aware that no other club will match the bid but are not interested in reducing their asking price. They want €250 million at least and Real Madrid are yet to launch a bid.

PSG star Kylian Mbappe dreams of Real Madrid, claims Perez

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has insisted that Kylian Mbappe dreams of playing for the club. He adds that the striker was close to joining them last summer before he penned a two-year deal with PSG.

Speaking to El Chiringuito TV, Perez stated that external forces changed the striker's mind last summer. He believed that the Frenchman wanted to join Madrid but was forced to stay in Paris. He said:

"His dream was to play at Real Madrid. We wanted to do it last August, and they didn't let him leave. He kept saying he wanted to play at Madrid, and like 15 days before, he changed the situation. This is not the Mbappe I wanted to bring. He is another one, who must have changed his dream. He changes. He is offered other things. He is pressured, and he is already another footballer."

Perez added:

"There is no one at Real Madrid above the club. He is a great player. He can win more than others, but it is a collective sport, and we have values and principles that we cannot change. The Kylian Mbappe who was going to come here is not this one. If it is, I prefer him to stay at Paris Saint-Germain. I want the one with the dream. Impossible in three years? In three years' time we'll all be bald? This Mbappe is not my Mbappe."

L'Equipe have reported that Los Blancos and Al Hilal are not alone in the race for the striker's signature. Chelsea, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and Inter Milan are also keeping tabs, while Barcelona are also interested.