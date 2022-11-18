PSG News Roundup: Cristiano Ronaldo lavishes praise on Lionel Messi; Sergio Ramos named best defender of all time, and more - November 18, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are hoping to secure European glory this season under Christophe Galtier. The French manager took charge of the club this summer and has guided the Parisians to the UEFA Champions League knockouts.

Meanwhile, Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken highly of Lionel Messi in a recent interview. Elsewhere, Sergio Ramos has been named the best defender of all time. On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on November 18, 2022:

Cristiano Ronaldo lavishes praise on Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has been on fire this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo has heaped praise on Lionel Messi in a recent interview with Piers Morgan.

The Argentinean has been in eye-catching form for PSG this season, registering 12 goals and 14 assists in 19 games across competitions. The 35-year-old’s lengthy rivalry with Ronaldo is part of football folklore.

It has also been evident in the past that both players respect each other. Speaking to Morgan, Ronaldo described Messi as ‘magic.’

“He is an amazing player. Magic. Top. As a person, we share the stage for 16 years. Imagine 16 years. So, I have a great relationship with him. I am not a friend of him, in the sense that someone who always spends at my house or talking on the phone. But he is like a teammate – a guy I really respect. I like the way he speaks about me,” said Ronaldo.

He continued:

“Even his wife or my girlfriend, they always respect each other. They are from Argentina. So it is all good. He is a good guy; he does everything for football.”

The two superstars of modern football have been a cut above the rest for years. Ronaldo went on to admit that Messi is the greatest player, apart from himself, whom he has ever seen.

“Probably, yes. Zidane is there, probably. But yes,” said Ronaldo.

Both players will hoping to leave a mark at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

PSG’s Sergio Ramos named best defender of all time

Sergio Ramos has been rock-solid at the Parc des Princes this season.

Sergio Ramos has been adjudged the best defender of all time at the 2022 Globe Soccer Awards.

The Spanish defender has enjoyed a trophy-laden career and is still going strong with PSG. The 35-year-old joined the Parisians from Real Madrid last summer but is yet to lose a game for the Ligue 1 champions. Although he suffered with injuries last season, Ramos has enjoyed a fruitful ride this season.

The Spaniard was honored at the Globe Soccer Awards, where he was acknowledged for his contribution to world football.

The 35-year-old has won five Champions League, one World Cup and two European Championships, among others. Ramos has appeared 20 times for PSG this season, registering a goal and an assist.

Nabil Djellit tips Neymar to have great 2022 FIFA World Cup

Neymar is a crucial part of Christophe Galtier’s plans in Paris.

French football pundit Nabil Djellit has backed Neymar to light up the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The PSG superstar is leading Brazil’s charge in Qatar this year, hoping to end the team's two-decade drought on the big stage. The 30-year-old has rediscovered his best form under Christophe Galtier this season, recording 15 goals and 12 assists in 20 appearances across competitions.

Speaking on L’Equipe de Greg, as relayed by PSG Talk, Djellit said that Neymar has a better Selecao team around him this year.

“I think he is better surrounded than his previous World Cups with Brazil. And precisely, he won’t want to force the decision on his own, and I think that’s something that can free him up more. In 2014, we remember that he carried Brazil in an incredible way. His injury then partly condemned Brazil, who picked up in the semi-finals (1-7 defeat) against Germany, fantastic and future world champion,” said Djellit

The Frenchman added that Brazil were unlucky against Belgium in the previous edition of the FIFA World Cup.

“In 2018, I think that if the Belgians don’t stop Brazil (2-1 defeat), it could have been complicated for the French team behind, but the story didn’t turn out like that and so much the better for us. And there, I find that he has returned to an absolutely stratospheric level,” said Djellit.

He continued:

“He also chases records. I think he will pass in front of Pele, especially in the number of goals (77 goals in selection against 75 for Neymar ). For me, it could simply be Neymar’s year.”

Neymar has been crucial to PSG’s rise this season and needs two goals to tie Pele's record of most goals (77) for Brazil.

