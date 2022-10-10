PSG News Roundup: Former player impressed by Lionel Messi form this season; Parisians enter race for Shakhtar Donetsk winger, and more - October 9, 2022

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) failed to get the better of Reims at the Stade Auguste-Delaune II on Saturday in Ligue 1. Christophe Galtier’s side, though, remain atop the standings after ten games.

Meanwhile, former Parisians midfielder Blaise Matuidi has heaped praise on Lionel Messi for his blistering form this season. Elsewhere, the Ligue 1 champions have entered the race to sign a Shakhtar Donetsk winger.

On that note, here's a look at the key PSG transfer stories as on October 9, 2022:

Blaise Matuidi impressed by Lionel Messi form this season

Lionel Messi has been on fire this season.

Blaise Matuidi has praised Lionel Messi for his form this season. The Argentinean has been outstanding for PSG, running the show in Paris. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was rested against Reims this weekend and was heavily missed.

Messi has been chipping in with goals and setting up his teammates too. His build-up play also makes him indispensable to the Parisians. The Argentinean endured a difficult debut season after moving to Paris from Barcelona last summer, netting just 11 times. However, he seems to have shrugged off his struggles and is close to hitting top form with the Ligue 1 giants.

Speaking to Le Parisien, as cited by PSG Talk, Matuidi said that Messi deserved time to adapt to a new league last season.

"Even he was asking for time to get used to his new environment. Barcelona was his home, his family. Changing country, championship culture requires a real time adaptation,” said Matuidi.

The Frenchman added that the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner has returned to his true self this season.

“He needed it to digest his departure from Barca and give, this season, the best of what we are entitled to expect from such a player. He passed this milestone. We have found the great Messi, the one we love to see and all of PSG is delighted with it,” said Matuidi.

Lionel Messi has eight goals and eight assists from 13 games this season.

PSG enter race for Mykhaylo Mudryk

Mykhaylo Mudryk is wanted at the Parc des Princes.

PSG have entered the race to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk, according to Fichajes via Caught Offside.

The Ukrainian winger has earned rave reviews with his performances for Shakhtar Donetsk recently. The player has registered two goals and six assists from seven appearances this season, forcing clubs around Europe to take note.

Arsenal and Liverpool are hot on the heels of Mudryk, and the Parisians have now joined the party. The Ligue 1 champions are convinced that the Ukrainian could be a long-term replacement for Neymar. The Brazilian has been an integral part of the starting XI but is on the wrong side of 30. However, Mudryk reportedly prefers a move to the Premier League.

Danilo Pereira opens up on Reims draw

Danilo Pereira said his team failed to address Reims’ aggression.

Danilo Pereira reckons PSG were up against an aggressive Reims team who restricted them with expert man marking. The Parisians struggled to find an answer on Saturday as they were forced to a share of the spoils.

Speaking after the game, Pereira added that Sergio Ramos’ 41st-minute red card complicated matters for the Ligue 1 champions.

“We faced a very aggressive team that played man-to-man. We tried to get out of their individual marking. But the red that Sergio Ramos took made things more complicated. We kept trying to score a goal, but there are days like that,” said Pereira.

Christophe Galtier’s men have now won eight of their ten league games this season and drawn the other two.

