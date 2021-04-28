PSG offer Barcelona star Lionel Messi an 'unbeatable' contract - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain have offered Barcelona star Lionel Messi an ‘unbeatable’ two-year contract with the option of an additional year, as they look to sign him on a free transfer this summer.

Lionel Messi’s contract situation has been the most talked about subject in Barcelona this season, and even if they win the league and cup double, it will be overshadowed by his future.

The Argentine has been heavily linked with a move to PSG, and according to Argentine TV outlet TNT Sports, the Parisians will offer Lionel Messi a three-year contract and the number 10 jersey at the club.

PSG are certain that Barcelona will not be able to match the financial aspect of the contract they offered to Leo Messi. They also will try to convince him claiming that they have a stronger sporting project than Barcelona at the moment.



— MD pic.twitter.com/wTuKHKbp0V — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) April 28, 2021

Although club president Joan Laporta is hopeful Lionel Messi will extend his stay, the Argentine’s former teammate Neymar is trying to convince him to join forces at PSG.

Barcelona might struggle to keep Lionel Messi after PSG’s contract offer

The Blaugrana haven’t had the best of years financially, and may have to sell some of their players and free up their wage bills to ensure they are financially healthy in the future.

Laporta revealed nearly a fortnight ago that the quality of the team might change Lionel Messi’s mind to extend at Barcelona.

“I'm convinced that he wants to stay. This is his club. He gave an exhibition today (in the final) and what's more he's surrounded by a great team. We will do everything in our power to make sure he stays,” Laporta had said after Barcelona’s Copa Del Rey final win over Athletic Bilbao.

However, the option to reunite with Neymar, and potentially have a go at the Champions League under Mauricio Pochettino might be too hard for Lionel Messi to turn down.

Advertisement

❗️| PSG takes the lead for the signing of Messi for next season. The French club has offered a 2+1 years deal. [@marcelobechler] pic.twitter.com/XdKnhyifkp — La Senyera (@LaSenyera) April 27, 2021

Barcelona have progressed well under Ronaldo Koeman this season and Blaugrana could win the league. However, they have failed in their pursuit of a sixth Champions League title for several years now.

PSG are on the rise in the Champions League and are in the semi-finals this season, having made the final last season.

Although the exact figures regarding the contract offer made by PSG hasn’t been revealed, it’s unlikely Barcelona will be able to match it considering their dire financial situation at the moment.

The Parisians have players playing at the peak of their prowess, so a front three of Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi would be the best in the world.