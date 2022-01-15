PSG open talks with Kylian Mbappe's representatives over contract extension amid strong interest from Real Madrid - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have reportedly opened talks with Kylian Mbappe over a contract extension with the club. The Frenchman's contract ends in the summer of 2022. Post that, he'll be able to leave the club for free with Real Madrid the most likely destination.

The Ligue 1 giants have made multiple failed attempts at a long-term contract with the young superstar. According to Telefoot, they are now looking at a short-term contract with Mbappe.

The Parisian club had signed the Frenchman permanently from AS Monaco for a reported €180 million in 2018 after having him on loan for a year. Letting him go for free is the last thing the club would want. Hence, a short-term contract has been reported.

Infinite Madrid @InfiniteMadrid Everything for Mbappé's future is already decided, Real Madrid are unfrazzled by PSG's new offer to Kylian. The Frenchman will sign a 6-year contract with Madrid after the PSG tie and get a €40m signing bonus. Everything for Mbappé's future is already decided, Real Madrid are unfrazzled by PSG's new offer to Kylian. The Frenchman will sign a 6-year contract with Madrid after the PSG tie and get a €40m signing bonus. @abc_es 🇫🇷 Everything for Mbappé's future is already decided, Real Madrid are unfrazzled by PSG's new offer to Kylian. The Frenchman will sign a 6-year contract with Madrid after the PSG tie and get a €40m signing bonus. @abc_es

Real Madrid have been linked with the France international for a long time now. They even made a couple of bids last summer to sign him, with their last bid being €200 million. But they were rejected by the Ligue 1 club.

It remains to be seen if he'll sign a new contract with the club as a transfer seems imminent in the summer.

Mbappe has yet again being the standout performer for PSG amongst other superstars

PSG signed Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnaruma and Achraf Hakimi at the start of the season. With Mbappe and Neymar already in the squad, they were seen as potentially invincible. However, that hasn't been the case so far.

Sure, they currently sit on top of the Ligue 1 table with an eight-point lead over second-placed Nice. But much of it has to do with Mbappe's exploits rather than the team's brilliant performance.

The Frenchman has already scored 18 goals and made 15 assists in just 26 appearances in all competitions this season. For context, the next best in their squad is Messi with six goals in all competitions.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet Kylian Mbappé (18) has scored more goals than Neymar, Messi, Icardi and Di Maria combined (17) this season! 🤯 Kylian Mbappé (18) has scored more goals than Neymar, Messi, Icardi and Di Maria combined (17) this season! 🤯 https://t.co/YbAllsocxq

They also finished second in their Champions League group behind Manchester City. PSG now face Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16. They will need their talisman to get them through if they are to lift the elusive title.

Needless to say, losing him to one of their European rivals, that too for free, would be quite a hit to their aspirations.

