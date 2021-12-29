PSG outcast could end up at Manchester United if Edinson Cavani joins Barcelona: Reports 

Manchester United could reportedly get their hands on Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) outcast Mauro Icardi if they can ship Edinson Cavani to Barcelona in the winter transfer window.

Since Cristiano Ronaldo’s transfer to Manchester United in the summer of 2021, Cavani has had a hard time breaking into the starting XI. Ralf Rangnick, like his predecessor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has chosen to stick with Ronaldo upfront, leaving Cavani stranded.

The Uruguayan, who is on the wrong side of 30, is desperate for more playing time and is considering a move away from Old Trafford. The former PSG man only has six months left on his contract, meaning United will have to sell him in January itself or risk losing him on a free transfer.

Get French Football News @GFFN FT | Lorient 1-1 PSG - In defence of Mauro Icardi: He's often on the fringes of the Neymar-Mbappé led superstar clique and often seems marginalised but he has 38 goals and 12 assists in 82 PSG games, many as a sub. That's a goal contribution every 95 minutes. FT | Lorient 1-1 PSG - In defence of Mauro Icardi: He's often on the fringes of the Neymar-Mbappé led superstar clique and often seems marginalised but he has 38 goals and 12 assists in 82 PSG games, many as a sub. That's a goal contribution every 95 minutes.

La Liga giants Barcelona are reportedly interested in his services and the move could make way for the arrival of a world-class footballer at United. As per Calciomercato, if Manchester United and Barcelona can strike a deal over Cavani, PSG's Mauro Icardi could land at Old Trafford.

Serie A outfit Juventus are also in the equation and have been after Icardi for a while now. However, if PSG and Manchester United form an alliance, which is looking likely at this point, the Bianconeri could be left high and dry. Icardi's transfer could make for future high-profile deals between the two clubs and strengthen their relationship.

Mauro Icardi has played in 15 Ligue 1 games this season, scoring four goals.

Manchester United’s Paul Pogba could join PSG in the summer

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🚨| If Pogba decided not to renew with Manchester United, then PSG or Juventus would be his only two options. Real Madrid have ended their interest. @marca 🚨| If Pogba decided not to renew with Manchester United, then PSG or Juventus would be his only two options. Real Madrid have ended their interest. @marca

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba’s future is also up in the air. The 2018 World Cup winner is yet to renew his contract and will become a free agent in six months.

Previous reports have hinted towards interest from Real Madrid, but Los Blancos appear to have pulled out of the race.

With Real Madrid ruled out as a possible destination, Ligue 1 giants PSG have emerged as a solid option for Pogba. The French side are eager to add some quality to the middle of the park and Pogba fits the bill perfectly.

Also Read Article Continues below

The ever-strengthening relationship between PSG and Manchester United could also come in handy and cut Juventus out of the race for Pogba’s signature.

Edited by Samya Majumdar