PSG players expecting Zidane to replace Manchester United-bound Pochettino immediately - Reports

Reports from Marca have claimed that PSG players expect manager Mauricio Pochettino to soon be replaced by Zinedine Zidane.

Zinedine Zidane was the Real Madrid manager when PSG decided to replace Thomas Tuchel with Mauricio Pochettino. He has long been identified by the club’s owners as the ideal man to lead the team to Champions League glory. Zidane left Madrid in May 2021 and has been unemployed since then.

Meanwhile, Manchester United recently ran out of patience with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He has been replaced temporarily by Michael Carrick as the club attempts to sort out its long-term management future. Carrick will take charge starting with a crucial Champions League fixture against Villareal later this week.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC PSG have made contact with Zinedine Zidane in case of a potential departure of manager Mauricio Pochettino, sources have told @LaurensJulien PSG have made contact with Zinedine Zidane in case of a potential departure of manager Mauricio Pochettino, sources have told @LaurensJulien. https://t.co/Y9D3gz315B

Quite a few managers, including Leicester City's Brendan Rodgers, Mauricio Pochettino, Ajax’s Erik Ten Had and Zidane himself, have been linked with the job at Old Trafford. Now, according to a report from Marca, various PSG players expect Pochettino to leave the French capital in the coming weeks to be replaced by the serial winner that is Zinedine Zidane.

PSG’s Mauricio Pochettino could become the first manager to train both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi by taking Manchester United job

If rumors are anything to go by, Mauricio Pochettino will become the first manager to have the honor of managing both modern football GOATs. His potential decision to leave the star-studded PSG team for the struggling Red Devils has been chalked down to multiple reasons.

Pochettino reportedly believes the Premier League is the most challenging top flight competition in the world. His family is still based in London and the Argentinian is said to be unsettled with life in Paris.

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager has long harbored ambitions of managing Manchester United. He was the biggest name touted to be Jose Mourinho’s replacement but Manchester United decided to stick with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the last time the job became available.

Pochettino knows the Manchester United job last became available three years ago and the club is now looking to sort out its long-term future. It might be Pochettino’s final chance to turn Manchester United down.

Naveen Ullal @UllalIBT



'Pochettino-PSG divorce inevitable?'



More here 👇



#MUFC



sportwitness.co.uk/mauricio-poche… Update from Le Parisien on Mauricio Pochettino to Manchester United and Zidane to PSG'Pochettino-PSG divorce inevitable?'More here 👇 Update from Le Parisien on Mauricio Pochettino to Manchester United and Zidane to PSG 'Pochettino-PSG divorce inevitable?'More here 👇 #MUFC sportwitness.co.uk/mauricio-poche… https://t.co/EhpJPuhop4

The Argentinian is not all too happy with life at PSG and recently complained about the problems he is facing in getting their three world-class attackers playing together on the same team. Additionally, Pochettino has been put under intense pressure, especially since PSG are currently second in their Champions League group with two games to go.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In such a scenario, Mauricio Pochettino could be forgiven for looking for a potential move to Manchester United. The club know they might not have too many better options than the Argentine, although Erik Ten Hag is another long-term possibility.

Edited by Parimal