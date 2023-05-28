PSG plot revenge by making move for Real Madrid star - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are looking to sign Real Madrid attacker Marco Asensio. According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, Les Parisiens are looking to grab the Spaniard on a free transfer with his contract set to expire.

The report goes on to add that club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is unhappy with Real Madrid after they tried to lure Kylian Mbappe away from the club. While the Frenchman did end up staying in the French capital and signing an extension, rumors of a move to Spain are resurfacing.

Thus, PSG consider a move for Marco Asensio as revenge for Real Madrid's actions. The 27-year-old has already rejected extension offers from the club and is expected to leave.

The report states that the main reason for his departure is the uncertainty over his playing time. The player feels that he is not valued enough by manager Carlo Ancelotti despite being the club's third-highest scorer with 12 goals this season.

ESPN reported that Les Parisiens are in advanced talks to sign Asensio, having already approached the player in January. The good relationship between PSG's sporting director, Luis Campos, and the player's agent, Jorge Mendes, is expected to be a driving force in negotiations.

With the departure of Lionel Messi likely and Neymar also looking elsewhere, a move for Asensio could do well to strengthen the Ligue 1 side's attack. He is considered an important part of the project as they chase a maiden Champions League title.

However, the player is one of the hottest commodities on the market. Being a free agent, he has attracted interest from across the top clubs, with Premier League sides like Arsenal and Aston Villa also rumored to be interested.

Real Madrid to choose between PSG's Mbappe and Manchester City's Haaland

Kylian Mbappe has long been marked as a target for Real Madrid

Real Madrid are expected to make a big move in the summer of 2024 and are to choose between PSG star Kylian Mbappe and Manchester City's Erling Haaland. According to L'Equipe, Los Blancos are looking to sign one of the players as Karim Benzema's long-term replacement.

The report adds that any move will be made only in the summer of 2024 and not immediately, as they look to extend Benzema's contract by one season.

A move for Mbappe could be more attractive as the Frenchman's contract with PSG is set to expire in 2024. A transfer for Haaland, on the other hand, could cost as much as €200 million with a special release clause in his contract, as reported by Marca in October.

Poll : 0 votes