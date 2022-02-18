PSG plot surprise move to snap up Premier League manager: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are reportedly plotting a surprise move to lure Tottenham Hotspur manager Antonio Conte away from the Premier League side.

Football Insider reports that PSG are monitoring Conte's situation at the Premier League side, with Mauricio Pochettino's future with the Parisienne club under intense speculation.

PSG are weighing up their options if they part ways with Pochettino in the summer. The Argentinian manager is being heavily linked with the Manchester United job which becomes available at the end of the season.

Conte's time at Spurs thus far has been challenging since joining in November. A poor run of form which saw Conte lose three league games on the bounce for the first time in 13 years. The 52-year-old now knows the magnitude of the task at hand at the north London club.

GOAL @goal Antonio Conte loses three games in a row for the first time in 13 years Antonio Conte loses three games in a row for the first time in 13 years 😱 https://t.co/FwZq0MJ258

The Italian has currently won six of his 12 Premier League games in charge of Spurs. He has lost three and drawn as many. They currently sit in eighth in the Premier League table and a top four spot seems distant.

Alongside this, the former Chelsea and Juventus manager has found issue with the club's transfer operations. Spurs sanctioned the departures of four players in January, including Dele Alli and Tanguy Ndombele.

They brought in Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur from Juve for a joint €70 million fee. But Conte was less than pleased with the fact that he lost four high-profile players.

He recently told Sky Italia:

"I certainly never expected that in January four players who I still considered important would change their shirts for a thousand reasons. This shows the difficulty. Tottenham in the last session of the summer transfer market and in January changed eight players.”

PSG had a huge UEFA Champions League 1-0 victory over fierce rivals Real Madrid on Tuesday. Kylian Mbappe's 93rd minute goal sealed a much-deserved win for Pochettino's side.

Could Conte make a quick departure from the Premier League and head to PSG?

Conte departed Chelsea in 2018 despite winning the FA Cup.

Time and time again, we have seen that if Conte has found issues with something, it often ends up in tears for whichever club he is at.

We saw this at Chelsea, where he had constant power struggles with the board over transfer policies in his final season in the Premier League.

Daily Hotspur @Daily_Hotspur NEW: Antonio Conte believes NEW: Antonio Conte believes #thfc face a very difficult task in finishing in the top four this season. | @beINSPORTS_EN 🚨 NEW: Antonio Conte believes #thfc face a very difficult task in finishing in the top four this season. | @beINSPORTS_EN https://t.co/bzWibDpedy

Again at Inter Milan, a similar problem arose with regard to finances as the Serie A were dealing with money issues which led to Conte departing. Inter President Steven Zhang claimed the two had "different ideas."

So for Conte to already have shed light on the problems he is encountering at Spurs will concern Tottenham Hotspur fans. He could see PSG as an attractive option putting an end to his second spell in the Premier League.

