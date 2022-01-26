"PSG are in pole position" - Kaveh Solhekol believes Tottenham Hotspur star would snub move to Premier League side in favor of return to France

Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol has given his opinion on Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele's potential loan move. Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have been linked with the Frenchman and recently Everton have also joined the fray. But Solhekol believes Ndombele would prefer a move to PSG.

Speaking on Sky Sports News, Solhekol said:

"Tanguy Ndombele has been told he can move on loan. PSG have been in talks to sign him. I was told this afternoon that Everton are also one of the clubs that are interested in taking him on loan."

He added:

"But I think, as far as the player is concerned, it’s much more likely that he would want to return to France. So PSG I think are in pole position if he is to leave Spurs."

Ndombele was Tottenham's record signing when he joined them in 2019 from Lyon for around £55 million. However, his stint in north London has been far from good. In 91 appearances for the club, he has scored 10 goals and made nine assists.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #PSG



“I think everything is open, one week left”, he added. Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain are still in talks for Ndombele loan move. Mauricio Pochettino: “I'm not talking about Ndombele because he’s not in our club. PSG are open to progress, to improve”.“I think everything is open, one week left”, he added. #THFC Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain are still in talks for Ndombele loan move. Mauricio Pochettino: “I'm not talking about Ndombele because he’s not in our club. PSG are open to progress, to improve”. 🇫🇷 #PSG“I think everything is open, one week left”, he added. #THFC

The Frenchman's lack of work rate and poor attitude has often been highlighted by a range of managers. Current manager Antonio Conte has apparently seen enough and wants to get rid of the player.

PSG seem the likely destination which would reunite Ndombele with former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino. Incidentally, it was Pochettino who had signed the Frenchman at Spurs.

Tottenham Hotspur hoping for a swap deal with PSG for Ndombele

Spurs are reportedly keen on a swap deal for Ndomebele with PSG. They are looking to bring Georginio Wijnaldum or Julian Draxler in exchange for the French midfielder.

There have also been reports claiming Wijnaldum's desire to join Tottenham's rivals Arsenal. It will be interesting to see if that happens.

Arsenal News Channel @Arsenalnewschan is keen on a return to the Premier League and wants to join Arsenal. [ @skysports ] Former Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldumis keen on a return to the Premier League and wants to join Arsenal.[ @skysports ] Former Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum 🇳🇱 is keen on a return to the Premier League and wants to join Arsenal. 👀 [ @skysports ] https://t.co/6mLr0b2RI8

Also Read Article Continues below

Meanwhile, Spurs could also add Dele Alli to the swap deal if required. The English midfielder is also looking to make a move out of the club. Newcastle United, Everton and Southampton are also interested in him, according to reports.

Edited by Diptanil Roy