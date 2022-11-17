PSG and Premier League club emerge as options as Cristiano Ronaldo prepares to leave Manchester United in January: Reports

Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo is currently being targeted by Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Premier League outfit Newcastle United as he packs his bags at Old Trafford. According to a report from French outlet Le10 Sport, the Portuguese icon is already working on his next destination.

It has become evident that Cristiano Ronaldo's time at Manchester United has come to an end following the 37-year-old's recent controversial interview with Piers Morgan. In the interview, he lashed out at the club and its manager Erik ten Hag, stating that he has no respect for the tactician amid other contentious subjects.

Man United News @ManUtdMEN



#MUFC



manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football… How Cristiano Ronaldo interview will impact Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag How Cristiano Ronaldo interview will impact Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag#MUFC manchestereveningnews.co.uk/sport/football…

Many feel that they will no longer see the Portuguese icon wear the iconic no.7 jersey at Old Trafford anymore following his outburst. The attacker is expected to quit the Red Devils and find a new club when the transfer window reopens in the winter.

According to Sky Sports (via Le10Sport), PSG are one of the clubs who could sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United in January. The French giants will try to pull off a seemingly impossible coup by bringing Ronaldo and Messi together to play for the same team.

Newcastle United is another club that could offer the former Real Madrid superstar an escape route from Old Trafford. The Premier League side are pushing to establish themselves among the elite sides in the English top flight and believe signing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will help them in achieving their objectives.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug NEW: PSG's owners are still interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo in January, but Luis Campos has concerns, including believing the squad should be smaller and younger. NEW: PSG's owners are still interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo in January, but Luis Campos has concerns, including believing the squad should be smaller and younger. @Plettigoal 🚨🇵🇹 NEW: PSG's owners are still interested in signing Cristiano Ronaldo in January, but Luis Campos has concerns, including believing the squad should be smaller and younger. @Plettigoal

The 37-year-old's agent Jorge Mendes is said to have been in contact with Newcastle's leaders for over a month now discussing the possibilities of his client securing a move to St. James' Park in January. Mendes will continue to work behind the scenes with the aim of making the move a reality, it is said.

Cristiano Ronaldo says Manchester United tried to force him to leave

Ronaldo is unlikely to wear the Red Devils jersey again.

During his controversial interview with Piers Morgan, Cristiano Ronaldo claimed that some people at Manchester United didn't want him at the club and tried to force him to leave. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner added that he feels betrayed by the treatment he's received at Old Trafford. He said (as seen on ESPN):

"Manchester United tried to force me out. Not only the manager, but the other two or three guys who are around the club [at the senior executive level]. I felt betrayed. I don't care, people should listen to the truth. Yes, I felt betrayed. I feel that some people didn't want me here, not only this year but last season too."

Official FIFA World Cup squads for all 32 nations in one place! Click here

Poll : 0 votes