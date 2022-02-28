PSG and Premier League clubs to keep an eye on Barcelona star, Lewandowski's situation at Bayern Munich and more: Fabrizio Romano Exclusive

Between March and April, the summer transfer market usually begins to take shape. This is why many clubs have already begun making phone calls to agents as they look to gather information and ideas to be explored in the coming months.

A situation that needs to be followed with great attention is that of Ousmane Dembélé at Barcelona. Despite the tension surrounding his failure to accept the club's proposal in January, Xavi has always wanted to keep the player quiet and has chosen to give him game time rather than exclude him from the team. An excellent performance against Athletic Club proved the Spanish manager right as the whistles from the Camp Nou turned to applause.

Speaking of Ousmane, it is important to point out that there is no signed agreement with any club to date. His contract expires next June, but as things stand, the situation with Barcelona remains open. There have been many rumors over the past two months, but Dembélé and his agent Moussa Sissoko have not signed a pre-contract with Paris Saint-Germain or any other club in world football. There have certainly been approaches and contacts with top clubs - which is normal for a top player like Ousmane - but no one has reached a definitive agreement to sign the Frenchman as a free agent in June.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Dembele



“He is very professional and I have always defended him. Today we saw the Dembélé we always want to see”. Ousmane Dembélé scored tonight, Xavi says: “Can Dembélé stay? It's not my business, I’m not gonna talk about it. It’s up to Ousmane and the club”.“He is very professional and I have always defended him. Today we saw the Dembélé we always want to see”. Ousmane Dembélé scored tonight, Xavi says: “Can Dembélé stay? It's not my business, I’m not gonna talk about it. It’s up to Ousmane and the club”. 🔴 #Dembele“He is very professional and I have always defended him. Today we saw the Dembélé we always want to see”. https://t.co/iSMJoaoKRf

The race is still open, and Barcelona have always been very clear - Dembélé can only sign a new contract under the conditions of the club. Premier League clubs and PSG will keep a close eye on the situation and with the Frenchman not short of suitors, it remains to be seen where he lands up at the end of the season.

Speaking of top stars to monitor over the summer, Robert Lewandowski's situation deserves special attention. The Polish striker is an excellent professional and is absolutely committed to Bayern Munich, but his current contract expires in June 2023. Is there no urgency to sign a new deal? There is, but Lewandowski was on Paris Saint-Germain's list last summer when they received multiple offers from Real Madrid for Kylian Mbappe. At the time, Bayern regarded him 'untouchable,' and there was not even a negotiation between the two clubs. As a mark of respect, Lewandowski expects a deal that would keep him at Bayern Munich until the summer of 2024. Last weekend, club director Hasan Salihamidzic replied about Lewandowski and his future: "We want to keep him here with us."

However, Lewandowski has not yet received a proposal from Bayern to extend his contract and his agent still does not have an appointment with the club to clarify the matter. The Germans know full well that they will have to settle the Lewandowski affair before the summer to avoid the danger of losing him in the upcoming transfer window. The situation is dangerously poised as the summer transfer window is expected to be full of surprises for top strikers across the continent. Lewandowski's situation deserves maximum attention and Bayern will do well to sort out his future as soon as possible.

Roman Abramovich distances himself from Chelsea due to geopolitical situation

Chelsea v Manchester City - Premier League

What will happen to Chelsea with the situation of president Roman Abramovich? In an official statement over the weekend, Abramovich announced that he would formally leave the club's presidency for an indefinite period. In reality, behind the scenes at Chelsea, the situation is not as alarming as it might seem. First of all, the club is not understood to be up for sale as things stand, so to this day, Abramovich remains the owner.

The real change is set to be in his position with regard to the club's day-to-day activities. Abramovich will not be involved in internal discussions to take care of every single aspect of the club, with Marina Granovskaia and Petr Cech set to assume the role for the time being. Abramovich has made such a decision to protect the club and its employees from Russia's geopolitical situation.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



“I’m in close contact with Marina & Cech to the run the first team... I think our ability will not change with the news”, via Thomas Tuchel on Roman Abramovich statement: “I think it will change nothing for me on a daily basis. That’s how I understand it”.“I’m in close contact with Marina & Cech to the run the first team... I think our ability will not change with the news”, via @Dan_KP Thomas Tuchel on Roman Abramovich statement: “I think it will change nothing for me on a daily basis. That’s how I understand it”. 🔵 #CFC“I’m in close contact with Marina & Cech to the run the first team... I think our ability will not change with the news”, via @Dan_KP. https://t.co/FrxouqxatQ

At Manchester United, on the other hand, the appointment of their next permanent manager is expected before deciding on their main targets for the summer transfer window. One certainty is that Jesse Lingard has now decided to leave the club as a free agent - he will not sign an extension unless something dramatic happens between now and the end of the season.

Given the current situation, Lingard prefers to try a new experience and would have liked to join Newcastle United on Deadline Day, but Manchester United refused to sanction the deal due to Mason Greenwood's situation.

Edited by Fabrizio Romano