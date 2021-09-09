PSG prepare fresh 2-year contract for Kylian Mbappe - Reports

PSG are reportedly ready to offer Kylian Mbappe a new two-year contract extension in order to keep him at the club beyond the expiration of his current deal.

The 22-year-old has less than a year left on his deal with the club. He will be free to agree to a pre-contract transfer with a new club starting from January.

According to Marca, PSG are trying to prevent this from happening with a new bumper contract that offers a significant pay rise.

The report added that the club are banking on Neymar, who himself recently extended his contract, to convince Kylian Mbappe to remain at the Parc des Princes.

Real Madrid have made the signing of the France international a priority. They had several bids for him turned down by PSG in the last transfer window.

The Spanish giants are expected to launch another charm offensive when the transfer window reopens, and they could get him for nothing next year.

PSG counting on external influence to keep Kylian Mbappe

Neymar and Lionel Messi have been charged with convincing Kylian Mbappe to remain at PSG

Neymar and Lionel Messi are said to have been charged with convincing Kylian Mbappe about the viability of PSG's project. Beyond the players, the club are also reportedly counting on political power to keep the former Monaco man in the French capital.

Marca reports that France's president, Emmanuel Macron, has sent text messages to Kylian Mbappe to that effect.

Macron has previously described the World Cup winner as an important role model for young French children, highlighting his need to remain in the country.

Julian Draxler spoke to #PSGTV about his current form and how Les Rouge et Bleu have started the season. 🗣 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) September 8, 2021

PSG have also reportedly added an initiative to lend more support to some of Kylian Mbappe's charitable projects in France. The forward has been very vocal about helping disadvantaged children in Paris.

The 22-year-old has previously stated his admiration for Real Madrid, and PSG have confirmed his intention to leave the club amidst strong interest from Los Blancos.

Mbappe took to social media to post cryptic messages about his future following the collapse of his move to the Spanish capital. This raised speculation that a transfer could still be on the cards.

Also Read

However, PSG have been adamant in their resolve to hold on to their superstar, and it remains to be seen if their new contract offer will be accepted.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh