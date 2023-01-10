PSG prepared to offer €40 million for 27-year-old Real Madrid star: Reports

According to El Nacional, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have come up with a €40 million offer for Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy. The 27-year-old defender's future at the Spanish capital has been speculated for a while.

Mendy, meanwhile, wasn't at his best when Los Blancos were handed a 2-1 defeat by Villarreal on January 7.

Mendy is one of the most undisputed starters under manager Carlo Ancelotti. Since his arrival in 2019, the Frenchman has made 124 appearances for Los Blancos. The French left-back has played 19 games for the La Liga giants this season, starting 18 of those.

The player, however, wants an increase in his salary, something which Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is not keen on offering. The club's hierarchy is ready to part ways with the player. However, Madrid want a fee of around €50 million for Mendy.

The aforementioned El Nacional report mentioned that PSG have stabled a bid of €40 million. Perez, however, is on sour terms with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and doesn't want to negotiate with the French club. The relationship between the two European powerhouses took a turn for the worse after Kylian Mbappe's move to Los Blancos failed to materialize in the summer.

While Mendy is untouchable under Ancelotti, Los Blancos have a shortlist of players to replace him. Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies and Rayo Vallecano's Fran Garcia are among the candidates.

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe came in support of Real Madrid legend Zinedine Zidane

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe came in support of Zinedine Zidane after FFF president Noel La Graet made a disrespectful remark about the legendary French midfielder. La Graet claimed that he didn't care where Zidane went next as a manager.

Kylian Mbappe came out to support the Real Madrid legend. He tweeted:

"Zidane is France, we don't disrespect the legend like that..."

Kylian Mbappé @KMbappe Zidane c’est la France, on manque pas de respect à la légende comme ça… 🤦🏽‍♂️ Zidane c’est la France, on manque pas de respect à la légende comme ça… 🤦🏽‍♂️

Real Madrid also released an official statement about their former player and manager that read (via Asianet Newsable):

"These remarks show a lack of respect for one of the most admired figures by football fans around the world and our club is awaiting an immediate correction. Zinedine Zidane, World and European champion representing his country, amongst many other honours, he embodies the values of the sport and has proven this throughout his professional career as a player and as a coach."

