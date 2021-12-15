PSG prepared to offer Neymar plus €50 million in exchange for Barcelona star: Reports

According to El Nacional, PSG are currently looking into the possibility of including Neymar along with €50 million in exchange of Barcelona midfielder Frenkie De Jong.

Despite head coach Xavi claiming that he has no intention of letting Frenkie De Jong go, the midfielder has been linked to multiple big clubs in recent weeks. He has one goal and two assists in 13 LA Liga appearances so far this season and is under contract at Camp Nou until 2026.

As a result, Barcelona holds all the cards with respect to a potential move. However, it might be difficult to look past a potential Neymar return as the Brazilian's career has apparently run its course at PSG.

Owner Nasser Al-Khelaïfi is reportedly fed up of Neymar’s antics and does not mind including him in a potential deal.

However, Barcelona currently do not have the Brazilian in their plans over fears of not being able to fulfill his wage demands. Additionally, a potential move does not make a lot of sense, especially considering that the 29-year old superstar might not have a lot of years left at the top level.

With Kylian Mbappe also expected to leave, PSG might end up deciding to hold on to Neymar.

Despite rumors, a Barcelona return for PSG’s Neymar does not make sense for any party involved

Neymar had a trophy-laden time at Barcelona and formed one of the legendary attacking trios alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. However, Barcelona have a young squad that has only started a lengthy transition under new coach Xavi Hernandez.

At the age of 29, it does not make sense for Neymar to return to Camp Nou just yet. He will be looking to add to his trophy cabinet in the coming years and is sure to attract interest from multiple big teams in Europe if he really wants to leave.

One of them could be Real Madrid, who were famously interested in signing the Brazilian in 2013.

90min @90min_Football Are PSG better off without Neymar? The stats are saying yes 😭 but the love of football is saying no. 😳 Are PSG better off without Neymar? The stats are saying yes 😭 but the love of football is saying no. 😳 https://t.co/fhUIZW0J4g

On the other hand, it does not make sense for PSG to let go of Neymar, especially at a time when Kylian Mbappe’s future is up in the air. The Frenchman wanted to leave last summer and is under danger of leaving Paris on a free transfer in the summer. While for Neymar, a move to Barcelona does not make sense, and staying at PSG does.

He has been reunited with long-term friend Lionel Messi at the start of the season but has not yet been able to consistently line up alongside the Argentinian. However, PSG are still in a strong position on all fronts and are one of the biggest UCL contenders this season.

In such a scenario, only a series of dramatic occurrences can be expected to result in a Barcelona return for Neymar.

Edited by Rohit Mishra