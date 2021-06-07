PSG president breaks silence on Kylian Mbappe's future amidst interest from Real Madrid

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi has remained bullish about keeping Kylian Mbappe at the club.

The Frenchman has been linked with a move to Real Madrid and Liverpool as he has just a year remaining on his current contract.

PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi: “I will be clear. Kylian Mbappé will continue here at Paris Saint-Germain, we will never sell him and he will never leave the club as a free agent. Impossible”, he told @lequipe. 🔵🚨 #PSG #Mbappé — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 6, 2021

Contract extensions haven’t progressed well, and it’s likely that the club and the player will sit down after the Euros to start talks again.

"I will be clear; Mbappe is going to stay in Paris. We will never sell I'm and he will never leave on a free [transfer]. Mbappe has everything he needs in Paris. Where can he go? What club, in terms of ambition, can compete with PSG today?

"All I can say is that things are going well, and I hope we can reach an agreement [on a new contract]. This is Paris, this is his country. He has a mission, not only to play football, but to promote Ligue 1, his country and his capital," Al-Khelaifi told L'Equipe.

Real Madrid hoping to sign Mbappe this summer

Real Madrid are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window. Real Madrid went trophy-less last summer and lacked firepower up front as they fell short in the league and cup competitions.

Although new Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti is expected to hand opportunities to some of the players maligned by former manager Zinedine Zidane, the club could sign some fresh faces this summer.

Mbappe’s contract situation is likely to attract suitors, but not a lot of clubs can afford his high wages.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano’s Transfer Roundup: Update on Lionel Messi’s contract, Chelsea’s plan for the summer and more

Real Madrid too will need to get rid of some of their high earners to accommodate Mbappe without breaking their wage structure.

The COVID-19 pandemic has left clubs in a difficult financial situation, so despite Mbappe’s perilous contract situation, it’s not going to be easy signing him.

The Frenchman is also attracting interest from Liverpool, but it remains to be seen if their interest is genuine.

Mbappe scored 27 times in Ligue 1 last season, and picked up the golden boot for a third year running.

Kindly help Sportskeeda's football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava