PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi offers Barcelona opportunity to re-sign Neymar next summer: Reports

Barcelona have been unable to make any key acquisitions in recent months but have now been offered a player by PSG. Most good players have recently been shown the door by Barcelona.

Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann have both left the club this summer, with more departures expected the following summer. Rumors about transfers to the club are uncommon, but they are significant.

Perhaps the most important transfer is that of Neymar Junior. Joan Laporta has been startled by PSG boss Al Khelaifi, according to El Nacional. He is said to be eager to sell Neymar to Barcelona, but only through intermediaries. PSG want to get rid of him because he hasn't been able to convince them. In nearly a thousand minutes in Ligue 1, he has only three goals this season.

He has yet to score for the Parisians in the Champions League, where they need him most. This decision was also influenced by his off-field issues. Because of these factors, PSG want to let go of Neymar and are offering him to Barcelona.

Barcelona are not interested in signing Neymar from PSG

Furthermore, Al Khelaifi is determined to keep Kylian Mbappe. The former French champion wants to leave the club. He made it known throughout the summer that he wanted to join Real Madrid by any means necessary. PSG are trying to sell Neymar in a last-ditch effort to persuade Kylian Mbappe to stay at the club as the club's star.

On the off chance that Mbappe changes his mind, Neymar must be released because their wages are unsustainable. After all, this is a team that includes Lionel Messi as well. PSG will have to release a player next year to balance out the wages paid out, and they would rather it be Neymar than Kylian Mbappe.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have remained uninterested. Their relationship with the Brazilian is officially over, in their opinion. They can't even afford his €80 million transfer fee, let alone his wage. Barcelona is launching a new project in which he has no involvement. Barcelona will be targeting players available for free who are ready to accept low wages and Neymar certainly does not fulfill these criteria.

