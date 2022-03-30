PSG ready to listen to offers for Lionel Messi in the summer - Reports 

Lionel Messi's move from Barcelona to PSG has hardly been the fairytale move he would've wanted it to be. The Argentine demigod has visibly struggled all season and recent reports claim that PSG are prepared to cut their losses and listen to offers for the 34-year-old superstar this summer.

PSG dominated the news last summer when they completed the signings of Sergio Ramos, Gianluigi Donnarumma, Georginio Wijnaldum, Achraf Hakimi and Lionel Messi - who was widely considered to be the crown jewel of their transfer window.

However, not many would have envisioned him struggling as much as he has to settle down and find form. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has astonishingly scored just 7 goals in 26 matches across competitions for PSG so far this season. In his 18 Ligue 1 appearances, Lionel Messi has worryingly scored just 2 goals.

Although his contract only expires next summer, PSG and the club's fans are growing increasingly unhappy with the Argentine's performances, and understandably so. Following their disappointing exit from the UEFA Champions League, the club are reportedly considering the possibility of selling him this summer very seriously.

Recent reports suggest that the French club view Kylian Mbappe as their long-term superstar and are desperate to tie him down to a new deal amid strong links with Real Madrid. The 23-year-old is arguably one of the best players in the world at the moment, and retaining him could prove to be crucial to the club's future. However, the French giants may be forced to sell Lionel Messi or Neymar, or both, if they seek to offer Mbappe a lucrative new deal he can't refuse.

As a result, the Ligue 1 giants have reportedly decided to listen to any and all offers for the Argentine this summer, and will allegedly accept a feasible offer for the 34-year-old. Notably, the Argentine has repeatedly been linked in the recent past with a potential return to Barcelona, but it seems rather unlikely.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta rules out possibility of Lionel Messi's return from PSG

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has ruled out the possibility of a move for the PSG superstar

As speculation linking Lionel Messi with a potential return to Barcelona grew louder, Barca president Joan Laporta decided to nip it in the bud and quash the rumors. He recently addressed the rumors and confirmed that there has been no communication between the club and their former superstar. He also confirmed that Barcelona are not considering a move for him.

Sun Sport @SunSport 'Focusing on young players' - Messi return to Barcelona ruled OUT by president thesun.co.uk/sport/18096928… 'Focusing on young players' - Messi return to Barcelona ruled OUT by president thesun.co.uk/sport/18096928…

Speaking about the matter, he said:

"I’ve received no message from Messi or his camp over a possibility of returning back to Barcelona. As of today, we are not going to be raising this issue. I no longer have fluid communication with him like I did before he left. His departure almost made me feel worse for personal and family reasons rather than just strictly sporting.

"We're not considering his return. We are building a new team with a mix of young players and experience."

Akwaaba BeksFCB 🇬🇭 @Joshua_Ubeku Messi won't return to Barcelona. Wow! Well, if he's happy at PSG, no problem. Messi won't return to Barcelona. Wow! Well, if he's happy at PSG, no problem. 🙏

