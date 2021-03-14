PSG hierarchy contact Mino Raiola over potential move for Manchester United's Paul Pogba- Reports

PSG sporting director Leonardo has reportedly been in contact with Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola over a potential move for the French star in the summer.

According to Foot Mercato, Mauricio Pochettino is a fan of Paul Pogba and has given his approval for a move for the World Cup winner.

Paul Pogba has been unable to reach the heights expected of him since joining Manchester United from Juventus in the summer of 2016. The Frenchman was viewed as the player around whom United would be able to build a squad to challenge for trophies.

The 27-year-old has however, been heavily criticized during his time at Old Trafford for his inconsistent performances and his off-field antics.

Pogba was blamed for Manchester United's poor start to the 2020-21 Premier League campaign after a string of substandard performances against Tottenham, Crystal Palace and Arsenal.

Paul Pogba's agent Mino Raiola has publicly stated his client's desire to leave the club at the end of the season. Pogba's current contract with Manchester United is set to expire in the summer of 2022.

However, the Frenchman rediscovered his form in the months of December and January, and led Manchester United to the top of the Premier League table.

Paul Pogba was Manchester United's talisman until he suffered an injury against Everton in a 3-3 draw at Old Trafford.

His recent form has suggested that Pogba is happy at Manchester United and could stay at the club as it undergoes a transitionary phase under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

But the prospect of returning to France, where he could play for PSG and challenge for trophies, could prove to be an enticing one for Pogba.

Manchester United will be reluctant to let go of Paul Pogba amidst rumors linking him with PSG

Despite enduring a torrid start to their 2020-21 Premier League campaign, Manchester United have managed to bounce back and have improved vastly under Solskjaer this season.

The Red Devils are currently in second place in the Premier League table, and are 17 points behind leaders Manchester City.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will look to improve his squad over the summer in order to better challenge City for the title next season, but will also look to keep hold of his star players.

Paul Pogba has often frustrated fans and pundits with his performances for Manchester United, but the French midfielder has shown signs of delivering for the club on a regular basis.

So the chances of Manchester United letting him leave to join PSG are slim.