PSG and Real Madrid want to sign 25-year-old Brazilian star - Reports

Brazilian striker Richarlison has reportedly emerged as a surprise transfer target for French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). This comes in the wake of the uncertainty surrounding the future of Neymar at the club.

The Brazilian winger has been tipped to possibly leave the Parc de Princes, and the French giants are now lining up possible replacements for Neymar.

One of the names currently on PSG's radar to replace Neymar is his fellow national teammate Richarlison, who plays for English side Tottenham.

It wouldn't be the first time that the 25-year-old Brazilian striker will be attracting transfer interest from the French giants.

Reacall that Richarlison was among the names being touted to replace Kylian Mbappe last summer amid serious interest from Spanish giants Real Madrid. However, the interest died down after the French forward ended up extending his stay at the Parc de Princess until June 2025.

Richarlison, on the other hand, ended up securing a big-money move in the region of £60 million from Everton to Tottenham last summer.

The move was a big step in the career of the young Brazilian star, who is regarded as one of Europe's finest attacking prospects. Meanwhile, PSG are reportedly keen on reviving their interest in the Spurs striker but could also face strong competition from fierce rivals Real Madrid.

The Spanish giants are also reportedly keen to strengthen their attacking department. Madrid have identified the duo of Richarlison and Dusan Vlahovic as possible transfer options.

It's left to be seen which of the two European powerhouses will eventually succeed in signing Richarlison this summer.

The 25-year-old forward has so far scored just two goals and registered a further two assists in all competitions since joining Spurs.

Antonio Conte reveals what PSG and Real Madrid target can offer Spurs when fit

The Brazilian striker has had the best of starts to life at Tottenham since making a £60 million move from Everton last summer.

Despite his struggles at Spurs, Richarlison still impressed at the World Cup with Brazil and is attracting transfer interest from PSG and Real Madrid.

Spurs head coach Antonio Conte revealed last month during a press conference that the Brazilian could give his team a "nastier" approach to games.

In his words:

"Then for sure, Richy is one of those players who can give us something nasty. You feel his presence on the pitch, but I repeat, Richy is a player who needs to work, to have more work compared to his teammates because the injury was serious."

