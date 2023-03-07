PSG receive massive boost as Christophe Galtier confirms 3 key players' availability to play against Bayern in UCL

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has confirmed that Nordi Mukiele, Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos are feeling better and are training with the team.

Mukiele suffered an Achiles tendon issue during the 4-2 win against Nantes on March 4. Hakimi, meanwhile, suffered a hamstring problem during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg clash against Bayern. Marquinhos also suffered a knock during the Nantes clash.

Galtier has provided an update on the three players, saying ahead of the second leg showdown against Bayern (via RMC Sport):

"Mukiele is better. We stepped on his tendon; he was a bit open. But he is better. Hakimi will also train normally. I will make my decision after the session. Marquinhos must also train normally. We will do the balance sheet at the end of the session. But it seems to me that the three players are competitive for tomorrow."

Mukiele, 25, has made 24 appearances for the Parisians this season. Hakimi has played 31 games, scoring four goals and providing five assists. Club captain Marquinhos has made 34 appearances, helping the Ligue 1 giants keep 11 clean sheets.

Christophe Galtier opens up on PSG's strategy against Bayern Munich

Ahead of PSG's Round of 16 second leg showdown against Bayern Munich, Christophe Galtier shared his take on how his team should approach the must-win game. He said (via RMC Sport):

"All the matches are important. We are in a very difficult competition. There will be a winner and a loser. That's how it is. All the matches, we play them with the ambition to win them. The Champions League is always a very high goal. (...) PSG must have a much more aggressive, conquering behaviour. If we are in this state of mind, we have the possibility of qualifying tomorrow evening."

Galtier also said that his team are open to all possibilities, including penalties. He said:

"It's a possibility (penalties). I'm convinced it's not a lottery. The players don't work on the gesture technically, because training is one thing, but the environment is different in matches after 120 minutes. Me, I have a pretty clear strategy on the order of the shooters. Sometimes the last one doesn't have time to shoot, nor the 4th. The best shooters have to make the decision to shoot as quickly as possible."

Bayern won the first leg at the Parc des Princes 1-0, with Kingsley Coman scoring the solitary goal of the game.

