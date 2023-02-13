PSG receive massive boost as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe spotted in training ahead of Champions League game against Bayern Munich

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have been spotted training with the rest of the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) squad ahead of the team's UEFA Champions League clash with Bayern Munich.

Having been on pause since November, the UEFA Champions League returns to action this week. Among the two matches scheduled for Tuesday, February 14, is a mouth-watering clash between PSG and Bayern.

Christophe Galtier, though, will be concerned about his side's form ahead of the match. While Les Parisiens remain at the top of the Ligue 1 table, they have been far from the best since returning from the FIFA World Cup break.

For context, the Parc des Princes outfit have won only five of their 10 matches in all competitions since the turn of the year. They also notably go into their match against Bayern on the back of two demoralizing defeats to Marseille and AS Monaco.

It is worth noting that PSG have been handicapped by intestinal viruses and injuries to key players recently. Messi and Mbappe are among those who have not been available for team selection.

The Argentinian icon was a doubt for Tuesday's match after missing the trip to Monaco at the weekend. Meanwhile, the Frenchman, who missed the team's last three matches, was expected to remain sidelined.

However, both Messi and Mbappe have been spotted in the Parisians' training session on Monday, February 13. It appears the superstar forwards are in contention to play against Julian Nagelsmann and Co.

RMC Sport @RMCsport Kylian Mbappé, Marco Verratti et Lionel Messi sont bien présents à l'entraînement ce lundi matin. Seuls Renato Sanches et Nordi Mukiele manquent à l'appel.



rmcsport.bfmtv.com/football/ligue… Kylian Mbappé, Marco Verratti et Lionel Messi sont bien présents à l'entraînement ce lundi matin. Seuls Renato Sanches et Nordi Mukiele manquent à l'appel. 🇫🇷 Kylian Mbappé, Marco Verratti et Lionel Messi sont bien présents à l'entraînement ce lundi matin. Seuls Renato Sanches et Nordi Mukiele manquent à l'appel.rmcsport.bfmtv.com/football/ligue… https://t.co/hAnb6IsIdL

Galtier has also been boosted by the return of midfielder Marco Verratti, who has not started a Ligue 1 game since January 1. Renato Sanches and Nordi Mukiele, though, remain unavailable, according to French radio station RMC.

Mbappe appeared to be in high spirits ahead of the Champions League tie with Bayern as he was spotted smiling in training. He showed no signs of discomfort despite being previously expected to miss the match.

How have Messi and Mbappe fared for PSG this term?

Messi has found the back of the net 15 times in 25 matches across all competitions for PSG this season. He has also turned provider on several occasions, with 14 assists to his name.

His French teammate, on the other hand, has been in fine goalscoring form for the Ligue 1 champions this term. He has scored 25 goals in 26 appearances for the club, providing six assists in the process.

Galtier will be hopeful that both players are firing on all cylinders when the Parisians take on Bayern on Tuesday.

Poll : 0 votes