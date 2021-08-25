PSG reject Real Madrid's bid for star player -Reports

PSG have reportedly rejected Real Madrid's offer for Kylian Mbappe. The French club are keen to keep hold of the French forward this summer despite Mbappe having just one year remaining on his current contract with the club.

According to ESPN, Real Madrid have tabled a €160 million bid for Mbappe, which has been swiftly rejected by PSG, who will not entertain the prospect of selling the 22-year-old unless they receive an offer in the region of €200 million.

Kylian Mbappe's contract with PSG is set to expire at the end of the season. The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has rejected the opportunity to sign a contract extension with PSG and is reportedly keen to join Real Madrid. Mbappe has, however, revealed his desire to stay at PSG this season.

Kylian Mbappe has been a long-term target of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez. Los Blancos have spent the last two transfer windows selling fringe players, and some of the club's highest earners, to raise funds and reduce their wage bill.

The sale of Achraf Hakimi, Raphael Varane and Martin Odegaard and the departure of Sergio Ramos has helped Real Madrid raise the funds they require to sign Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Real Madrid have refrained from making any big-money signings over the last three transfer windows due to their eagerness to sign PSG's Kylian Mbappe and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland in the near future.

Real Madrid could have a chance to sign Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer next summer, but reports have suggested that PSG will do all in their power to convince the Frenchman to stay at the Parc des Princes during the course of this season.

The arrival of Lionel Messi and the presence of Neymar could be enough to convince Kylian Mbappe to stay at PSG.

Kylian Mbappé wants to join Real Madrid. This summer or next summer as free agent, he wants to make his childhood dream come true. That’s why he’s turning down PSG new contract bids. ⚪️ #Mbappé



NO English clubs in the race. Real offered €160m. NO green light from PSG as of now. pic.twitter.com/TS82SsTOl8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 24, 2021

Also read: Greatest foreign XI in Premier League history

Kylian Mbappe's potential move to Real Madrid could result in PSG trying to sign Cristiano Ronaldo

Paris Saint Germain v RC Strasbourg - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly desperate to leave Juventus this summer. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been linked with a move to PSG in the past. Kylian Mbappe's potential departure from PSG could lead to Cristiano Ronaldo joining the French giants.

Real Madrid have made an official bid of $188 million for Kylian Mbappe, per multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/Q5pDDCoXTC — B/R Football (@brfootball) August 24, 2021

Kylian Mbappe's exit will make PSG the only possible destination for Cristiano Ronaldo as the Ligue 1 giants are the only club that will be able to afford his wages.

Edited by Prem Deshpande