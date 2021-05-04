PSG remain the only club interested in Barcelona star Lionel Messi - Reports

PSG are reportedly the only club that is monitoring Lionel Messi's current situation with Barcelona. The Argentine's contract with the Catalan club is set to expire at the end of the season, leading to speculation that he could seek a move away from the club.

According to L'Equipe, Manchester City have pulled out of the race to sign Lionel Messi, which leaves PSG as the only club interested in signing the 33-year-old.

Lionel Messi was desperate to leave Barcelona after a torrid 2019-20 season on and off the pitch. The six-time Ballon D'Or winner was linked with a move to Manchester City and PSG last summer, but a €700 million release clause ruled out a premature exit from Camp Nou.

Messi was forced to stay at Barcelona and see out the remainder of his contract, set to expire in 2021.

Ronald Koeman has said he isn't concerned about the latest reports linking Lionel Messi with a move to PSGhttps://t.co/iNLMr0sNSO — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) April 29, 2021

Lionel Messi is more likely to stay at Barcelona than join PSG

FC Barcelona v Granada CF - La Liga Santander

Despite enduring a poor start to the 2020-21 campaign and being knocked out of the Champions League by PSG, Barcelona have shown signs of vast improvement under Ronald Koeman.

The Catalan giants won the Copa Del Rey final against Athletic Bilbao last month and are currently just two points behind La Liga leaders Atletico Madrid.

Lionel Messi has once again been Barcelona's talisman this season. The 33-year-old has scored 36 goals in 44 appearances in all competitions for the Spanish giants and has formed a formidable partnership with Antoine Griezmann and Ousmane Dembele in attack.

Barcelona's improvement under Ronald Koeman and the election of new club president Joan Laporta has led many to believe that Messi will sign a contract extension with the club.

PSG are, however, still trying to convince the Argentine to join the club. The French champions have reportedly already offered Messi a contract.

PSG have tabled an offer for Lionel Messi... And it's a good one 😱https://t.co/MGETYSBYRY pic.twitter.com/VQ6CsrQZEV — MARCA in English (@MARCAinENGLISH) April 28, 2021

A move to Paris Saint-Germain would see Messi teaming up with Neymar and Mbappe, forming the deadliest attacking trio in football. This could be an attractive proposition for the Argentine. However, he is likely to continue his stay with Barcelona and help the club reach its lofty heights again.