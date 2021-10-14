PSG keen on signing €70 million-rated Real Madrid superstar - Reports

PSG are reportedly considering a move for Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro. Casemiro has developed into one of the best defensive midfielders in the world since joining Madrid and could seek a new challenge after spending eight years with the Spanish giants.

According to El Nacional, PSG will need to match Real Madrid's €70 million asking price if they are to sign Casemiro next summer. Mauricio Pochettino currently possesses a wealth of midfield options at his disposal.

However, PSG midfielder Ander Herrera and Idrissa Gueye have entered their 30s. Herrera has also been linked with a move to Barcelona in recent months. PSG could therefore look to sign Casemiro.

Casemiro joined Real Madrid from Brazilian club Sao Paolo in 2012 on loan with an option to buy. The Spanish giants signed the midfielder permanently in the summer of 2013.

He struggled to break into Real Madrid's starting line-up during his debut season with the club and spent next season on loan at Porto.

After returning to Real Madrid in 2015, Casemiro immediately became a regular starter at the Santiago Bernabeu. He formed a formidable partnership in midfield with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

Casemiro has helped Real Madrid win two La Ligas, one Copa Del Rey and four Champions League titles during his time with the club. He has gone on to make 295 appearances for Los Blancos in all competitions and has scored 30 goals.

Real Madrid signed French teenage sensation Eduardo Camavinga from Rennes this summer and have been heavily linked with a move for AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

The Spanish club seem to be preparing for life without Casemiro, and could therefore be open to selling the Brazilian.

Transfersgalaxy @transfersgalaxy #transfer Real Madrid are interested in signing Aurélien Tchouaméni from AS Monaco and they view him as a replacement for Casemiro #realmadrid Real Madrid are interested in signing Aurélien Tchouaméni from AS Monaco and they view him as a replacement for Casemiro #realmadrid #transfer

Real Madrid line up Aurelien Tchouameni and Franck Kessie as potential replacements for Casemiro

Real Madrid v FC Sheriff: Group D - UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid are reportedly eyeing a deal for AS Monaco star Aurelien Tchouameni. The France international was one of the breakout stars in Ligue 1 last season and has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea and Real Madrid.

AS Monaco are believed to be seeking a fee in the region of €60 million for Tchouameni.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive 🚨 Real Madrid are targeting Aurélien Tchouaméni as the long-term replacement of Casemiro. His price is estimated at €35M.Chelsea and Juventus are also targeting the Frenchman.(Source: MARCA) 🚨 Real Madrid are targeting Aurélien Tchouaméni as the long-term replacement of Casemiro. His price is estimated at €35M.Chelsea and Juventus are also targeting the Frenchman.(Source: MARCA) https://t.co/tHsXgyckp0

Also Read

AC Milan star Franck Kessie has emerged as another option for Real Madrid if they choose to sell Casemiro to PSG.

The Ivorian's current contract with AC Milan is set to expire at the end of the season, making him a free agent next summer.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar