Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) salvaged a 1-1 draw against Newcastle, igniting a storm of outrage on social media. Fans erupted in accusations of unfair play, with many asserting that the Parisians had benefited from a dubious penalty decision.

The match, initially dominated by PSG, swung dramatically when Newcastle seized an opportunity 24 minutes in. Tino Livramento's dazzling footwork disrupted the Parisians' defensive line, setting the stage for Miguel Almiron's ambitious attempt on goal.

Almiron's shot, parried by goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, fell perfectly for Alexander Isak, who capitalized on the chance, propelling Newcastle into the lead. As the match neared its conclusion, with Newcastle's defense holding firm, a controversial moment unfolded.

PSG's fervent appeals for a penalty were granted when Ousmane Dembele's cross appeared to strike Livramento's arm. The referee's decision to award a spot-kick, after consulting the pitchside monitor, was met with disbelief, especially as replays suggested the ball had initially hit Livramento's chest.

Kylian Mbappe stepped up to the challenge, coolly converting the penalty despite Nick Pope's correct guess on the direction. The precision of Mbappe's strike ensured a dramatic end to the match, leaving the scoreline at 1-1.

Not surprisingly, the fans took to Twitter to question the contentious nature of the penalty and the overall game. One fan stated:

"PSG robbing as usual"

Another accused:

"Paying refs to secure a draw"

Here is a selection of their tweets:

PSG continue to push for Champions League success, but revenue officer claims trophy isn't priority

Paris Saint-Germain's path to the Champions League last 16 remains open, despite a contentious draw with Newcastle. This potential advancement marks their 12th consecutive season in the competition's knockout stages, a feat that has not shielded the club from criticism.

Despite the presence of football giants like Neymar and Lionel Messi in recent years, PSG's European campaign is often scrutinized for its lack of ultimate success.

The club have reached the Champions League final only once, losing to Bayern Munich in 2020. They made it to the semi-finals the following season, where they were defeated by Manchester City.

Marc Armstrong, the club's Chief Revenue Officer, has staunchly insisted that Champions League triumph is not the sole indicator of success (via BBC):

"You don't have to win the Champions League to be a successful football club. Would we love to win it? Yes. In the past four seasons, we have been in a final and a semi-final."

He added:

"But the chairman was quite forthright this summer with the new sporting strategy - that [Champions League] is not an obsession."

This result against Newcastle leaves the Parisians in second place in their group, behind a qualified Borussia Dortmund.