PSG’s Aminata Diallo in police custody after allegedly hiring masked men to injure teammate Kheira Hamraoui: Reports

According to a report published by French media outlet L'Equipe, PSG midfielder Aminata Diallo is now in police custody and is facing serious allegations. The French star allegedly hired two masked men to physically injure teammate Kheira Hamraoui earlier today.

The attack reportedly took place on the fourth of November and is now being investigated by Versailles police. Kheira Hamraoui is Diallo's teammate at PSG and often competes with her for a place in the starting eleven.

PSG have also confirmed that their player Aminata Diallo is in custody and have released a statement condemning the violence. The French outfit has played a UEFA Women's Champions League game this week with Diallo in the starting eleven.

Kheira Hamraoui was injured during the assault and has now received several stitches in her arms and legs. Hamroaui was omitted from the squad yesterday and will likely be unavailable for a few weeks.

PSG face crisis as Aminata Diallo faces shocking allegations

Kheira Hamraoui joined PSG from Barcelona this season after winning the UEFA Women's Champions League with a virtually unstoppable Catalan outfit. The 21-year-old midfielder is a first-team regular at PSG and has played an important role in their success so far this season.

Hamraoui and Diallo play a similar role in PSG's midfield and are often rotated when the Parisians feature in Champions League games. According to media reports, Aminata Diallo planned the assault to eliminate competition for a place in PSG's starting eleven.

The report published by L'Equipe also mentions that Diallo was in the car with Hamraoui when the assault took place. Hamraoui had accepted a ride home from her teammate on the day of the attack and was reportedly ambushed by two masked men during her journey.

Hamraoui had been sitting in a car with Diallo at the wheel, when two masked individuals appeared and struck her with an iron bar multiple times on the legs for several minutes, before escaping. EWN Sport @EWNsport #PSG Féminines confirm that midfielder Aminata Diallo has been placed in police custody following an investigation over a suspected link to the recent assault of teammate Kheira Hamraoui. #PSG Féminines confirm that midfielder Aminata Diallo has been placed in police custody following an investigation over a suspected link to the recent assault of teammate Kheira Hamraoui. #PSG Féminines the assault happened on November 4.Hamraoui had been sitting in a car with Diallo at the wheel, when two masked individuals appeared and struck her with an iron bar multiple times on the legs for several minutes, before escaping. twitter.com/EWNsport/statu… #PSG Féminines the assault happened on November 4.Hamraoui had been sitting in a car with Diallo at the wheel, when two masked individuals appeared and struck her with an iron bar multiple times on the legs for several minutes, before escaping. twitter.com/EWNsport/statu…

According to media reports, police are yet to complete their investigation into Aminata Diallo's involvement in the attack. Diallo is currently being held in custody and will also be unavailable for PSG's crucial game against Lyon this weekend.

PSG were impressive in their 4-0 victory against Real Madrid this week and remain contenders in the UEFA Women's Champions League. If the allegations against Diallo are proven true, however, the French giants could face unprecedented challenges in terms of squad morale and reputation.

