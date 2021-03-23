PSG's Leandro Paredes takes a swipe at Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel 

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Leandro Paredes has stated that he and his team-mates have had a change in mentality since the departure of former manager Thomas Tuchel, who took over at Chelsea.

Speaking to TF1, via Mundo Deportivo, the 26-year-old said:

“Much has changed with Mauricio Pochettino. Before, there were things that did not work. We all needed a mental change. Now we work much more as a team than before."

Paredes has been with PSG since joining the club from Zenit St Petersburg in January 2019. Since then, he has gone on to make 81 appearances in all competitions for the Ligue 1 giants, scoring a solitary goal.

He was under the management of Thomas Tuchel for almost two years in the French capital until the German tactician was sacked in December 2020.

The 47-year-old coach had joined PSG from Borussia Dortmund in May 2018 and won consecutive Ligue 1 titles in addition to making it to the final of the UEFA Champions League.

Shortly after his dismissal from PSG, Tuchel was appointed by Chelsea, who had parted ways with Frank Lampard after an inconsistent start to the season.

Thomas Tuchel and his record-breaking start as Chelsea manager

Thomas Tuchel has set several records at Stamford Bridge

Thomas Tuchel has settled in well at Stamford Bridge and has guided the Blues to the semi-finals of the FA Cup, as well as their first UEFA Champions League quarterfinal since 2014.

He is also unbeaten in his first 14 games in charge of Chelsea, which represents the best unbeaten start to a managerial tenure in the club's history.

Tuchel has achieved this by implementing an almost impenetrable defense, with just two goals conceded in his first 14 games in charge.

Questions remain in attack and the former Mainz manager has yet to get the best out of expensive marquee signings. However, Tuchel is certainly on the right path in west London.