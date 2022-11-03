PSG's official account tweets about Lionel Messi's UEFA Champions League record being broken by Kylian Mbappe

Paris Saint Germain (PSG)'s official account has tweeted about Kylian Mbappe breaking a UEFA Champions League record previously held by his teammate Lionel Messi.

The Frenchman scored his 40th goal in the Champions League, becoming the youngest player to do so (aged 23 years and 317 days).

The record was previously held by his teammate Lionel Messi when he was at Barcelona and was aged 24 years and 130 days when he scored his 40th Champions League goal.

The club's official Twitter account congratulated Kylian Mbappe for breaking Lionel Messi's long-held record.

Mbappe ran the show for the French champions as they won 1-2 against Juventus at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. The French superstar played a decisive role as he scored one goal and created another to secure all three points for his side.

However, it was still not enough as they finished as group runners-up behind Benfica. The Portuguese side thrashed Maccabi Haifa 6-1 finishing level with PSG in terms of points, head-to-head results and also goal difference.

However, they scored more away goals than the French champions, helping them qualify as the group winners.

The Frenchman is having a brilliant season this time around, having scored 18 goals and provided five assists in 18 games so far.

Lionel Messi has also enjoyed himself following his underwhelming debut season at the Parc des Pricnes. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in 18 games across competitions this season.

Kylian Mbappe has identified Lionel Messi's long-term replacement at PSG

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly identified Lionel Messi's long-term replacement at PSG amid speculations regarding the Argentine's future.

The Frenchman has tipped Hugo Ekitike to fill the Argentine's void should he depart next summer.

Ekitike joined PSG on loan this summer from Stade de Reims with an option to make the move permanent.

The 20-year-old was an in-demand player in the summer, having attracted interest from clubs across Europe but opted for a move to the Parc des Princes.

However, he has struggled for opportunities in Paris and has played just 182 minutes of first-team football so far.

