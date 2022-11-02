Lionel Messi's long-term replacement at PSG identified by Kylian Mbappe amid reports about possible transfer for the Argentina superstar - Reports

Kylian Mbappe has reportedly identified Lionel Messi's long-term replacement at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) amid speculations regarding the Argentine's future.

According to France Bleu Paris (via The Mirror), Mbappe has touted youngster Hugo Ekitike to fill in the footsteps of his current strike partner Lionel Messi.

Messi's future at the Parc des Princes is up in the air with just eight months left on his current deal. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has been heavily linked with a move to Inter Miami with the MLS side's co-owner David Beckham reportedly keen on his signature.

PSG are also reportedly determined to tie the Argentina international down to a new deal, while there is also interest from Barcelona, who want to re-sign him.

Messi joined PSG in the summer of 2021 on a free transfer after a 21-year spell with Barcelona but had an undwhemling debut season. However, he has been on fire for the Ligue 1 this campaign, having scored 12 goals and provided 13 assists in 17 games across all competitions.

The Argentine has forged a fearsome trio with Kylian Mbappe and Neymar up front. However, should Messi depart this summer, PSG could have a ready-made replacement for the attacker in Ekitike.

Ekitike joined the French giants on loan this summer from Stade de Reims with an option to make the move permanent. However, the coveted young attacker has had a difficult start to life in Paris, having struggled for opportunities so far.

The 20-year-old has played just 159 minutes of first-team football this season and is yet to score his first goal for the Ligue 1 champions.

Barcelona plotting a move to bring Lionel Messi back from PSG

Barcelona are reportedly looking to bring Lionel Messi back to the club next summer on a free transfer.

Blaugrana boss Xavi Hernandez has already decided Messi's role at Barcelona should he return to the La Liga club next season.

The Argentine maestro left Barcelona in the summer of 2021 after 21 years at the Catalan club.

However, he is in the final year of his deal with Paris Saint-Germain right now and the race to sign the Argentine forward is heating up.

