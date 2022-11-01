Xavi decides Lionel Messi's role and position if he returns next season to Barcelona - Reports 

Barcelona manager Xavi has decided Lionel Messi's role at Barcelona should he return to the La Liga club next season, as per Spanish journalist Joan Fontes.

Messi, 35, is coming into the final months of his current deal with Paris Saint-Germain, which expires next summer.

The race for the Argentine forward is hotting up, with Major League Soccer side Inter Miami reportedly confident of securing a deal for the player.

However, Barcelona remain in the race for the attacker and are keen to bring him back to the Nou Camp.

Should he return to Barca, Xavi wants to use him on the right flank, as his creative and dribbling qualities can add another dimension to the side's attack.

Messi has impressed for PSG this season, scoring 12 goals and providing 13 assists in 17 appearances across competitions.

The Argentine has worked extremely well with attacking duo Kylian Mbappe and Neymar at the Parc des Princes.

It is felt that Messi will mold well with Barcelona frontman Robert Lewandowski, who spearheads Xavi's side's attack.

Lewandowski has bagged 18 goals in 17 appearances across competitions and Lionel Messi's creativity would be a huge boost for the Polish striker.

Whether the Argentine returns to the Nou Camp remains to be seen and it may stem on the financial situation for the Catalan giants.

They may need to offload fringe players, including the likes of Jordi Alba and Gerard Pique, if they are to secure a reunion with their former attacker.

He made 778 appearances during his time as a Barcelona player, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists.

The Argentine won the Champions League four times, the La Liga title on ten occasions and seven Copa del Rey trophies during his time at the Nou Camp.

However, the veteran forward left Barca in bittersweet circumstances when the club could not afford to offer him a new contract in 2021.

He then headed to PSG on a free transfer in the summer of that year.

Barcelona want Lionel Messi to return in January but the deal is complicated for three reasons

A return for Lionel Messi in January is difficult

Barca are reportedly eager to secure the return of Lionel Messi in the January transfer window but there are three stumbling blocks.

The first is that the player's contract with PSG doesn't expire until next summer and the Ligue 1 side won't allow him to leave halfway through the season.

Secondly, PSG do not wish to do any favors for Barcelona president Joan Laporta, who has a bad rapport with the Parisians' president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Finally, the Argentine is focused on the Ligue 1 side's season as they sit top of Ligue 1 on 35 points with a five-point lead over second-placed Lens.

He is also concentrating on the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, which kicks off in late November in what will be his last appearance at the tournament.

