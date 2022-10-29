Barcelona want Lionel Messi in January but potential deal with PSG yet to advance due to 3 reasons: Reports

Barcelona are looking to sign former forward Lionel Messi from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in January, as per SPORT.

In bittersweet circumstances, Messi, 35, left the Nou Camp in 2021 and headed to PSG on a free transfer.

The Argentine had been a Barcelona player for 16 seasons before having to leave due to the club's financial struggles.

He has impressed at the Parc des Princes in his sophomore season with 11 goals and 12 assists in 16 appearances across competitions.

Barca are keen to reunite with their former attacker, with club president Joan Laporta saying that they owe him:

"Leo's stage did not end as we all wanted. We have a moral debt with him and we would like the end of his career to be in the Barça shirt."

Laporta wants Messi to return this winter but a deal is complicated for three reasons.

Firstly, the Argentine's contract at the Parc des Princes doesn't expire until next summer.

PSG will not allow Messi to leave midway through the season.

The Parisians sit top of the Ligue 1 table with ten wins from 12 games and have qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Messi has been a key part in the side's current success.

Secondly, Barcelona and the Parisians do not hold the best of relationships and the Ligue 1 club do not want to do Laporta any favors.

Lastly, the Argentine is focused on his campaign with PSG and the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina.

He announced that it will be his last appearance at the tournament.

Barca's financial levers allow the club to register a player under the 1/1 rule instead of the 1/4 rule.

There has been no contact between the Catalan giants and Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi described issues in leaving Barcelona for PSG last season

Lionel Messi made a sad departure from the Nou Camp

Lionel Messi endured a somewhat difficult debut season at the Parc des Princes. He made 16 appearances, scored 11 goals and provided 12 assists.

He was a huge hit at Barca, making 778 appearances for the Catalan side, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists.

The Argentine touched on his departure from the Nou Camp and how he had to adapt to a new setting.

He told TyC Sports:

"In Barcelona (I) had teammates who had been playing alongside them for many years and they knew me by heart. This was all new to me. On top of that, I started the league late because I arrived late at the club, then I had a knock on my knee that stopped me for a while and between one thing and another it wouldn't finish starting."

Poll : 0 votes