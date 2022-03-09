PSG's starting XI vs Real Madrid leaked as Pochettino sweats over Kylian Mbappe's fitness

Kylian Mbappe is set to be fit to face Real Madrid in Paris Saint-Germain's [PSG] UEFA Champions League Round of 16 clash later tonight.

PSG and Real Madrid will lock horns in the second leg of their Round of 16 tie at the Bernabeu tonight. Mauricio Pochettino and Co will go to Spain hoping to protect the one-goal lead they took in the first leg of the tie.

The Parisians beat Carlo Ancelotti's side 1-0 at home last month, thanks to a last-gasp winner from Mbappe. Los Blancos will be determined to turn things around at the Bernabeu tonight, while PSG will look to get the job done.

There have been doubts about Mbappe's availability ahead of the match. The France international suffered a twinge in training recently, sparking speculation that he could miss the trip to Madrid.

However, the superstar appears to be in line to start for PSG against Real Madrid later tonight. The 23-year-old is fit to face Ancelotti's side if we go by a predicted lineup that has been doing the rounds on social media today.

GOAL @goal Kylian Mbappe in training at the Santiago Bernabeu! Kylian Mbappe in training at the Santiago Bernabeu! 🙌 https://t.co/4n7uOGImGu

Gianluigi Donnarumma is expected to start in goal for the Ligue 1 giants against Real Madrid tonight. Achraf Hakimi, Marquinhos, Presnel Kimpembe and Nuno Mendes have been tipped to play in front of the Italian.

Idrissa Gueye, Danio Pereira and Marco Verratti are predicted to form PSG's three-man midfield. Meanwhile, Mbappe, Lionel Messi and Neymar will spearhead their attack.

With Mbappe claimed to be available for team selection, the Parisians will be looking to book their place in the Champions League quarter-finals tonight.

Kylian Mbappe's record for PSG this season

The France international has been in fine form for the Parisians so far this season. Mauricio Pochettino will be relieved to have the World Cup winner available for team selection against Real Madrid tonight.

He has found the back of the net 24 times from 34 matches across all competitions for the French giants this term. He has also provided 17 assists for his team-mates in the process.

It is worth noting that the 23-year-old has been linked with a move to Real Madrid over the last year. He was the subject of two big bids from the La Liga giants last summer, but the Parisians held on to him.

His contract with Pochettino's side is expiring at the end of the season. Real Madrid have been tipped to acquire the forward's services on a free transfer in the summer.

