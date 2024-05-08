PSG set unwanted record after Champions League semi-final exit against Dortmund

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) created dire history in their UEFA Champions League semi-final tie against Borussia Dortmund. The French champions have crashed out of the competition, having lost to the German outfit by a 2-0 aggregate scoreline.

Many tipped PSG for easy passage into the final of the Champions League this season after seeing the draw for the semi-finals. Their opponents, Borussia Dortmund, were struggling domestically following the summer sale of Jude Bellingham, and are set to finish fifth in the Bundesliga.

PSG displayed poor finishing over both legs, but their luck was also against them while facing the Germans. Luis Enrique's side set several records as they crashed out at the hands of Dortmund.

Les Parisiens became the side with the most shots without scoring a goal in a two-legged Champions League tie. They had 44 attempts over both legs but failed to breach a motivated Dortmund backline, led by 35-year-old Mats Hummels.

Les Parisiens also hit the frame of goal four times in the second leg through Kylian Mbappe, Warren Zaire-Emery, Nuno Mendes, and Vitinha. This was in addition to two more occasions in the first leg, taking them to six times in total.

The six they tallied in the semi-final, added to the eight times they have hit the woodwork in previous rounds, making them the team with the most woodwork hits in a single Champions League season. They eclipsed the previous record of 11, set by Barcelona.

They also set a club record for most shots in a single UCL game without scoring — 30.

Mats Hummels stars as Borussia Dortmund eliminate PSG from UEFA Champions League

In a tie that had some of the most impressive young attackers in Europe, veteran Borussia Dortmund defender Mats Hummels took centre stage. The German centre-back reached a second Champions League final in Dortmund colors after a colossal effort against PSG.

Hummels was named Man of the Match in both legs, and he popped up to score a header in the second leg to hand his team the win. His 50th-minute goal made him the third-oldest (35 years and 143 days) goalscorer in the semi-finals of the competition, only behind Ryan Giggs and Edin Dzeko.

Having been in Jurgen Klopp's side that lost the final at Wembley in 2013, the former Bayern Munich man will be keen to avoid a repeat this time. His side have performed admirably so far in the competition and will be looking to claim a first title since 1997.